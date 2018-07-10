ABOUT BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

Neil Simon is an American playwright and screenwriter widely regarded as one of the most successful, prolific and performed playwrights in the world. This comedic play was a nominee for the 1964 Tony Award for Best Play. Newlyweds Corie and Paul begin married life in a tiny 5th floor walk-up apartment in a mid-Manhattan brownstone. Paul is a strait-laced attorney, while Corie is a far more spontaneous free spirit. The young couple must contend with a lack of heat, a skylight that leaks snow, several long flights of stairs, oddball neighbor Victor Velasco, and Corie’s well-meaning mother. Adjusting to married life isn’t so easy.

Barefoot in the Park

by Neil Simon

Presented by CenterStage Theatre Co.

Directed by Lynne Niston

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, August 4th, 2018 from 2-5pm

Sunday, August 5th from 2-5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

CenterStage Theatre

Koko Plaza

901 Front Street (lower level)

Louisville, CO 80027

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid Roles

ROLES

Please note: you must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

Experience, tuition, costume fees are NOT required in order to audition.

Cory Bratter (female): Age range, 20-30 A carefree young newlywed, busily trying to set up and decorate the new home she shares with her husband, Paul.

Paul Bratter (male): Age range, 25-35 Corie’s husband, a young lawyer with a dry wit who likes to stay in his comfort zone. Ethel Banks (female): Age range, 40-69 Corie’s cautious mother who is willing to endure anything for her daughter, even a strange escapade around New York City.

Mr. Victor Velasco (male): Age range, 40-60 The Bratters’ eccentric, bohemian neighbor who lives in the attic of the brownstone, just above their apartment. Telephone technician (male/female), Age range 30 -50 A good-humored man who makes observations on everyday life and relationships as he installs and fixes telephones.

Delivery person: (Male/female), Age range, 45-65 An older man who brings wedding gifts sent to the Bratters – and is exhausted by all the flights of stairs leading up to the apartment.

BRING / PREPARE

Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script provided.

If you have any questions contact Lynne at 719-980-0180 or email: lynnemn@gmail.com.

PERFORMANCES

September 14th – 23rd, 2018

2 performances opening weekend and 3 performances closing weekend

VENUE for Performances: CenterStage BlackBox at 901 Front Street (lower level), Louisville, CO 80027

NOTE: from your website manager at CTG – we've heard that recently people are signing up for auditions and not showing up. Please – if you use this website as your connection for auditions – please be kind – if you can't make it, cancel your audition with the theatre company.