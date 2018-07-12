Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(deadline August 17th) Music Director / StageDoor Education Program in Conifer

Posted by Becky Toma on 12 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


StageDoor Theatre in Conifer is seeking a Music Director for their elementary school production of “Disney’s The Aristocats – KIDS.”

QUALIFICATIONS
Ideal applicants must have piano skills and experience working with children. Desire someone with a passion for working with young thespians who has some basic choreography experience (a plus, but not required).

SCHEDULE
Rehearsals: every Monday and Tuesday, 4:30-6pm (holidays excepted) beginning August 27th, 2018
Performances: March 2nd – 10th, 2019 (performances are weekends only)

COMPENSATION
This is a PAID – temporary position (starts August 27th, 2018 and ends March 10th, 2019)

LOCATION
StageDoor Education Program
StageDoor Theatre
25797 Conifer Road
Conifer, CO 80433

TO APPLY
Send resume and cover letter to:
education@stagedoortheatre.org
or call the Education Director, Kjirsten at 303-877-4162 to set up an interview

DEADLINE TO APPLY
Friday, August 17th, 2018

StageDoor Theatre website


