StageDoor Theatre in Conifer is seeking a Music Director for their elementary school production of “Disney’s The Aristocats – KIDS.”

QUALIFICATIONS

Ideal applicants must have piano skills and experience working with children. Desire someone with a passion for working with young thespians who has some basic choreography experience (a plus, but not required).

SCHEDULE

Rehearsals: every Monday and Tuesday, 4:30-6pm (holidays excepted) beginning August 27th, 2018

Performances: March 2nd – 10th, 2019 (performances are weekends only)

COMPENSATION

This is a PAID – temporary position (starts August 27th, 2018 and ends March 10th, 2019)

LOCATION

StageDoor Education Program

StageDoor Theatre

25797 Conifer Road

Conifer, CO 80433

TO APPLY

Send resume and cover letter to:

education@stagedoortheatre.org

or call the Education Director, Kjirsten at 303-877-4162 to set up an interview

DEADLINE TO APPLY

Friday, August 17th, 2018

StageDoor Theatre website