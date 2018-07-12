StageDoor Theatre in Conifer is seeking a Choreographer for their junior company (middle school) production of “Disney’s High School Musical on Stage.”

QUALIFICATIONS

Ideal applicants will have experience working in an educational environment and have a passion for working with young thespians.

SCHEDULE

Rehearsals: every Wednesday from 3:30-5:30pm beginning August 8th, 2018

Performances: November 2nd – 10th, 2018 (shows on weekends only)

Choreographer will create and teach choreography to students in both small and large group settings.

COMPENSATION

This is a PAID – temporary position (starts August 7th and ends November 10th, 2018)

LOCATION

StageDoor Education Program

StageDoor Theatre

25797 Conifer Road

Conifer, CO 80433

TO APPLY

Send resume and cover letter to:

education@stagedoortheatre.org

or call the Education Director, Kjirsten at 303-877-4162 to set up an interview

DEADLINE TO APPLY

Monday, July 30th, 2018

StageDoor Theatre website