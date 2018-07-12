Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(deadline July 30th) Choreographer / StageDoor Education Program in Conifer

Posted by Becky Toma on 12 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


StageDoor Theatre in Conifer is seeking a Choreographer for their junior company (middle school) production of “Disney’s High School Musical on Stage.”

QUALIFICATIONS
Ideal applicants will have experience working in an educational environment and have a passion for working with young thespians.

SCHEDULE
Rehearsals: every Wednesday from 3:30-5:30pm beginning August 8th, 2018
Performances: November 2nd – 10th, 2018 (shows on weekends only)
Choreographer will create and teach choreography to students in both small and large group settings.

COMPENSATION
This is a PAID – temporary position (starts August 7th and ends November 10th, 2018)

LOCATION
StageDoor Education Program
StageDoor Theatre
25797 Conifer Road
Conifer, CO 80433

TO APPLY
Send resume and cover letter to:
education@stagedoortheatre.org
or call the Education Director, Kjirsten at 303-877-4162 to set up an interview

DEADLINE TO APPLY
Monday, July 30th, 2018

StageDoor Theatre website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado