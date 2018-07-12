Our Sponsors
Upcoming Events

9 to 5: The Musical / The Evergreen Players
Jul 13 all-day
Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical is based on the hit 1980 movie of the same name.

Gone with the Breeze / Steel City Theatre Company
Jul 13 all-day
The whole country is talking non-stop about Lucy Belle Bankhead's sensational new novel, Gone With The Breeze. Everyone in town wants to be a part of the production, and watch the chaos that ensues!

H.M.S. Pinafore / Empire Lyric Players
Jul 13 all-day
H.M.S. Pinafore (or The Lass That Loved a Sailor) is a Gilbert and Sullivan favorite that's over one hundred years old and still performed all over the world. A chasm of rank divides our hero and heroine.

Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Jul 13 all-day
Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2018, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one of the most enduring shows of all time. This reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors.

Lend Me A Tenor / Miners Alley Playhouse
Jul 13 all-day
A sensation on Broadway and in London's West End, this madcap, screwball comedy is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter. Set in September 1934, Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, Il Stupendo, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only as Otello.