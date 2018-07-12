Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(open until filled) Now Hiring – Managing Director / OpenStage Theatre & Company in Fort Collins

Posted by Becky Toma on 12 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


The Managing Director  for OpenStage Theatre & Company in Fort Collins will report directly to the Board of Directors and will work in partnership with the Producing Artistic Director as the Theatre’s executive team. The Managing Director plays an integral role in the development and execution of the organization’s strategic plan in addition to day-to-day administrative activities, including: Administration: The Managing Director exercises responsible stewardship of all resources within the organization and collaborates with the Artistic Director to ensure the optimum balance of artistic quality, financial strength, and institutional integrity. Fundraising: The Managing Director works with the Board and staff to strategize and implement all fundraising activities, including, but not limited to, individual gifts, Board gifts, special events, corporate giving, government support and foundation grants. Financial Management: The Managing Director works with the Artistic Director to develop an annual budget to support the organization’s programmatic and institutional priorities.

PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS
Have a bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five years of experience with a nonprofit or for-profit organization in a management/leadership role. Experience in fundraising, Board relations and marketing is highly desirable, and with a theatre company or arts organization also of value; Demonstrate experience and interest in supervising/managing fundraising campaigns and identifying new sources and increased levels of contributed income; Demonstrate experience and capacity to lead, manage, motivate, inspire, train and collaborate with staff, artists, Board and volunteers; Have experience and knowledge of marketing, advertising and public relations activities, particularly as they relate to growing ticket and other earned income revenue; Have the ability to successfully develop and implement long-term strategic and annual tactical plans; Be a highly motivated self-starter with strong communication and computer skills. Exhibit stamina and a strong work ethic, as well as the flexibility to deal with unpredictable unpredictable pressures and a variable flow of work activity with a small staff.

COMPENSATION
Yes – Job is a PAID, permanent position

TO APPLY
Click Here

QUESTIONS
970-484-5237
Info@openstage.com

MAIN PERFORMANCE VENUE
OpenStage Theatre & Company
located in the Magnolia Theatre at the Lincoln Center
417 W. Magnolia Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
OpenStage Theatre & Company website


