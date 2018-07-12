The Managing Director for OpenStage Theatre & Company in Fort Collins will report directly to the Board of Directors and will work in partnership with the Producing Artistic Director as the Theatre’s executive team. The Managing Director plays an integral role in the development and execution of the organization’s strategic plan in addition to day-to-day administrative activities, including: Administration: The Managing Director exercises responsible stewardship of all resources within the organization and collaborates with the Artistic Director to ensure the optimum balance of artistic quality, financial strength, and institutional integrity. Fundraising: The Managing Director works with the Board and staff to strategize and implement all fundraising activities, including, but not limited to, individual gifts, Board gifts, special events, corporate giving, government support and foundation grants. Financial Management: The Managing Director works with the Artistic Director to develop an annual budget to support the organization’s programmatic and institutional priorities.

PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS

Have a bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five years of experience with a nonprofit or for-profit organization in a management/leadership role. Experience in fundraising, Board relations and marketing is highly desirable, and with a theatre company or arts organization also of value; Demonstrate experience and interest in supervising/managing fundraising campaigns and identifying new sources and increased levels of contributed income; Demonstrate experience and capacity to lead, manage, motivate, inspire, train and collaborate with staff, artists, Board and volunteers; Have experience and knowledge of marketing, advertising and public relations activities, particularly as they relate to growing ticket and other earned income revenue; Have the ability to successfully develop and implement long-term strategic and annual tactical plans; Be a highly motivated self-starter with strong communication and computer skills. Exhibit stamina and a strong work ethic, as well as the flexibility to deal with unpredictable unpredictable pressures and a variable flow of work activity with a small staff.

COMPENSATION

Yes – Job is a PAID, permanent position

TO APPLY

Click Here

QUESTIONS

970-484-5237

Info@openstage.com

MAIN PERFORMANCE VENUE

OpenStage Theatre & Company

located in the Magnolia Theatre at the Lincoln Center

417 W. Magnolia Street

Fort Collins, CO 80521

OpenStage Theatre & Company website