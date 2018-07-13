REQUIREMENTS

Must have some previous experience working with children.

Pass a background check prior to starting any work.

Must have reliable transportation.

HOURS AND COMPENSATION

Primary work hours: 3pm – 6pm on weekdays

This is a part time job.

Pay starts at $23.33/hour up to $35/hour based on experience and performance.

KidStage programs take place in school settings.

TO APPLY

Please email a resume to denverkidstage@yahoo.com.

KIDSTAGE website

(job posted on 7-13-18)