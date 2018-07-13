Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring Theater Instructors / KidStage

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


KidStage is looking for professional theater instructors for their August – December 2018 season who are energetic, dynamic and fun and LOVE working with kids.
The fall season starts in August and they are looking to add great instructors to their staff.

REQUIREMENTS
Must have some previous experience working with children.
Pass a background check prior to starting any work.
Must have reliable transportation. 

HOURS AND COMPENSATION
Primary work hours: 3pm – 6pm on weekdays
This is a part time job.
Pay starts at $23.33/hour up to $35/hour based on experience and performance.
KidStage programs take place in school settings.

TO APPLY
Please email a resume to denverkidstage@yahoo.com.

KIDSTAGE website

(job posted on 7-13-18)


