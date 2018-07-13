CenterStage Theatre Company announces open auditions for Avenue Q for performers ages 15-20. This laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it’s clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood. Together, Princeton and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates and their ever-elusive purpose in life. The musical is notable for the use of puppets alongside human actors.

Avenue Q

Conceived by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx

Music and Lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx

Book by Jeff Whitty

Presented by CenterStage Theatre Co.

Directed by Melissa Williams

Music Direction by Taylor Roberts

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, August 12th, 2018 from 1-6pm

Monday, August 13th from 12noon – 6pm

CALLBACKS

Tuesday, August 14th from 12noon – 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

CenterStage Theatre

Koko Plaza

901 Front Street (lower level)

Louisville, CO 80027

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid Roles

If cast – tuition and costume/puppet fees DO apply

ROLES

Open to actors ages 15-20. Seeking a diverse cast – actors of all types and ethnicities encouraged to audition.

Princeton: A fresh-faced kid just out of college and the protagonist. Puppet.

Kate Monster: ​A Kindergarten teaching assistant, who is a bit older than Princeton. Puppet.

Nicky: A slacker who lives with Rod. Puppet.

Rod: An investment banker who is Republican and a closeted homosexual. Puppet.

Trekkie Monster: A reclusive creature obsessed with the Internet and all it has to offer. Puppet.

Lucy: A vixenish vamp with a dangerous edge. Puppet.

The Bad Idea Bears: Two snuggly, cute teddy-bear types. Puppets.

Mrs. T Crabby and ancient: Kate’s boss. Puppet.

Brian: A laid-back guy married to Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve: Asian. A therapist who recently moved to Avenue Q from Japan.

Gary Coleman: African-American. Yes, that Gary Coleman. Lives on the Avenue and is superintendent of the apartment buildings.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Sheet music in your key (copied double-sided, 3-hole punched, in a binder); an accompanist will be provided.

No a cappella auditions. Some actors will also be asked to read from the script with one of the puppets.

All those auditioning are encouraged to provide a résumé of their onstage experience and training and bring a headshot (if available – this does not have to be a professional photo). Digital photos of all actors will also be taken at the auditions.

Prepare: Approximately 32 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song in the style of the show that shows off your range for the primary audition.

Please DO NOT sing a song from the show.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

QUESTIONS?

Phone: 303-746-7286

Email: info@centerstagetheatrecompany.org

PERFORMANCES

November 8th-18th​, 2018 / Thursday – Sunday (two weekends)

VENUE for Performances: CenterStage BlackBox at Koko Plaza, 901 Front Street (lower level), Louisville, CO 80027

CenterStage Theatre Company website