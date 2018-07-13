The Venue Theatre Company in Conifer, Colorado is looking for a talented and enthusiastic Director/Musical Director for the upper elementary production of ‘The Amazing Adventures Of Superstan.”

This production is part of the upcoming 2018/2019 season involving elementary grades 3rd-5th.

QUALIFICATIONS

Applicant should have at least 3 successful years experience working with elementary age students.

Piano skills are a plus, as are basic choreography skills.

The applicant should be detail oriented with good communication skills to both parents and the staff.

A comprehensive job description is available upon request.

SCHEDULE

Rehearsals are on Tuesday afternoons.

There may be two sessions each day depending on how many are registered for the production.

The position begins approximately August 15th, 2018.

Performances are in April 2019.

COMPENSATION

Commensurate with experience

TO APPLY

Please send cover letter and resume to Nelson Conway, Artistic Director,

at nelsonconway58@gmail.com for an interview.

VENUE

The Venue Theatre

27132 Main Street, #100

Conifer, CO 80433

The Venue Theatre Company website