The Venue Theatre Company in Conifer, Colorado is looking for a talented and enthusiastic Director/Musical Director for the 2018/2019 season for early elementary students k-2nd grades.

The position involves two productions: “A Berry Merry Holiday” in December 2018 and “BUGZ” presented in April 2019.

QUALIFICATIONS

Applicant should have at least 3 successful years experience working with young elementary age students.

Piano skills are a plus, as are basic choreography skills.

The applicant should be detail oriented with good communication skills to both parents and the staff.

A comprehensive job description is available upon request.

SCHEDULE

Rehearsals are on Tuesday afternoons.

The position begins approximately August 15th, 2018 and ends after strike of “BUGZ” (April 2019).

COMPENSATION

Commensurate with experience

TO APPLY

Please send cover letter and resume to Nelson Conway, Artistic Director,

at nelsonconway58@gmail.com for an interview.

VENUE

The Venue Theatre

27132 Main Street, #100

Conifer, CO 80433

The Venue Theatre Company website