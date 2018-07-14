Seeking intermediate and advanced performers ages 8-18 for the full Broadway version of the musical, Annie.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 from 4:15 – 7pm

Thursday, August 23rd from 4:15 – 7pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Broomfield Auditorium

3 Community Park Road

Broomfield, CO 80020

CALLBACKS

Saturday, August 25th from 8:30 – 11:30am

(also held at the Broomfield Auditorium)

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid roles

FEES TO PARTICIPATE

$275 – Registration Fee ($50 deposit applied)

$25 – Libretto (script) to keep*

$15 – Cast shirt

$75 – Volunteer opt out payment*

A deposit of $50 is due prior to signing up for an audition time. A link to sign up for an audition time will be sent via a separate email after the deposit is paid. The deposit will be fully refunded if your child is not offered a role in the cast. The deposit will be applied to total registration fees if your child is offered a role in the cast. Deposits will not be refunded for missed auditions or those canceled less than 24 hours in advance. Optional fees are marked with an asterisk (*).

PLEASE NOTE

All families are expected to contribute a minimum volunteer time to box office, set building, costuming, cast party, advertisement sales, or Bronco’s concession sales at our fundraiser games. Scholarship funds and work-study opportunities are available for qualifying Broomfield resident families upon request to info.backstorytheatre@gmail.com.

TO REGISTER FOR AN AUDITION AND FOR MORE INFORMATION CLICK HERE

PREPARE / BRING

Bring: Headshot (may be an informal photo, black and white preferred), Resume, and Completed Audition Form (available in the lobby on audition day). Scheduling Conflicts will be DUE at the time of audition. Please do NOT email headshot or resume.

Prepare: 60 second comic monologue, 32 bars (60 seconds) of a song of your choice (a cappella songs will not be accepted) – please bring a cued up accompaniment track on a flash drive or cd or you can bring sheet music to be played by the music director at your audition.

If you need help selecting a song to sing, you may email Ms. Kelly at kbidstrup@ecarvada.org before August 15th.

REHEARSAL AND PERFORMANCES

PLUS: Parent Meeting (mandatory) August 27th, 2018 from 6-7pm

Cast rehearsals August 27th – November 10th (no rehearsal on Labor Day 9/3)

Tech Week (mandatory) – November 12th – 15th from 4-8:30pm

Performances:

November 16th – call is 8am, perform dress rehearsal 9am-1:30pm

calltime 4:30pm – perform opening night 7-9:30pm

November 17th – call is 5pm, perform 7-9:30pm (ambassador call at 4pm)

November 18th – call at 12:30pm, perform closing matinee 2-4:30pm

NOTE: November 18th – 5pm strike set, cast party to follow. ALL CAST AND CREW help with Strike.

BackStory Theatre website