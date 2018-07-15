Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(deadline August 24th) Short Plays Needed / Hope Rising – A Theatre Collective / Community College of Aurora

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


HOPE RISING:  A Theatre Collective

The Community College of Aurora is seeking scripts. This November, The Community College of Aurora will be producing an evening of original short plays centered on the theme of “hope rising” featuring local playwrights from the Aurora/Denver community. During this challenging time as a nation, The Community College of Aurora Theatre Department is looking to share works that are restorative and which share glimpses into the beauty of humanity.

DETAILS FOR SUBMISSIONS
Required:

  • Each play must be a length of approximately 10 minutes.
  • Each play must be set (or able to be set) in an outdoor park with a bench.
  • Each play must engage with the theme of Hope Rising.
  • Plays cannot have been published prior to submission to CCA and must be completely original.
  • Each play must be submitted in PDF Form to Stacey D’Angelo at Stacey.dangelo@ccaurora.edu by midnight on August 24th, 2018. Please include your name, email and phone number along with your submission.

    Preferred:

  • Plays featuring character age ranges between 16-35 highly encouraged.
  • Bilingual plays highly encouraged.
  • Plays addressing diversity in all forms highly encouraged.

    Further Details:

  • All playwrights will be notified of selections via email by close of business on August 31st, 2018.
  • COMPENSATION: Each selected playwright will be paid $100 in royalties to produce their work.
  • The pieces will be fully produced and performed in the Larry D. Carter at CCA, a state of the art black box space, November 2nd, 3rd, 8th, 9th, and 10th, 2018 at 7:30pm.
  • Playwrights will be invited to an opening night reception and talkback November 2nd after the show.
  • All playwrights, novice or experienced, are encouraged to submit!
  • If you have any questions, please contact Stacey D’Angelo, Director of Theatre at stacey.dangelo@ccaurora.edu.

