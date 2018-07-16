Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJul19Thu2018all-day Tigers Be Still / Springs Ensemb...Tigers Be Still / Springs Ensemb...Jul 19 all-daySherry Wickman, a recent masters graduate in art therapy, finds herself back at home when she’s unable to get a job, or a relationship, or anything else worth getting out of bed for. Then she[...]Jul20Fri2018all-day Little Shop of Horrors / Northgl...Little Shop of Horrors / Northgl...Jul 20 all-dayA deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant[...]all-day Our Town / Theatre AspenOur Town / Theatre AspenJul 20 all-daySet in the fictional small town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, Our Town portrays the lives, loves, and losses of everyday Americans and celebrates the wonder and majesty of everyday life. A cast of 15[...]all-day Sister Act / Parker Arts and Ins...Sister Act / Parker Arts and Ins...Jul 20 all-daySister Act is the story of wannabe disco diva Deloris Van Cartier who witnesses a crime and the cops hide her in the last place anyone would think to look—a convent! Under the suspicious watchful[...]all-day The Comedy of Errors / Foothills...The Comedy of Errors / Foothills...Jul 20 all-dayThe Comedy of Errors is a classic Shakespeare comedy featuring mistaken identities, twins separated at birth, and rival cities. The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare Presented by the Foothills Theatre Company July 20th –[...]