DNM Events is seeking:

Set Carpenters, Painters, Florists, Event Set/Strike Crew

A high-end event design company, DNM Events is focused on being a turn key event design company. From large corporate events, to weddings, mitzvahs, birthdays, and more, they produce fresh and innovative designs.

Seeking positive people that are creative and have a flare for the entertainment world.

DNM is looking for talented, theatrically creative people or those with stage crew experience to work on the set-ups and take downs of their events.

ALSO looking for people who can assist in the creation of the behind-the-scenes magic that happens in the shop. Needed are carpenters, set painters, prop builders, lighting designers, and florists.

COMPENSATION

These are PAID jobs

For more information:

Contact: Mark Lively at Mark@dnmevents.net for a full job description and available positions.

TO APPLY

DNM Events website: CLICK HERE

Posted 7-16-18

