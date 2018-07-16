Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring – Carpenters, Painters, Florists, Event Set & Strike Crew / DNM Events

Posted by Becky Toma on 16 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


DNM Events is seeking:
Set Carpenters, Painters, Florists, Event Set/Strike Crew
Seeking positive people that are creative and have a flare for the entertainment world.

A high-end event design company, DNM Events is focused on being a turn key event design company. From large corporate events, to weddings, mitzvahs, birthdays, and more, they produce fresh and innovative designs.

DNM is looking for talented, theatrically creative people or those with stage crew experience to work on the set-ups and take downs of their events.
ALSO looking for people who can assist in the creation of the behind-the-scenes magic that happens in the shop. Needed are carpenters, set painters, prop builders, lighting designers, and florists.

COMPENSATION
These are PAID jobs

For more information:
Contact: Mark Lively at Mark@dnmevents.net for a full job description and available positions.
TO APPLY
DNM Events website: CLICK HERE

Posted 7-16-18


