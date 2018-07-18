Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Acting Out! – FREE Theatre Workshop / The Five Points Theatre Club – (August 11th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 18 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


ACTING OUT! is a family-friendly theatre workshop, recommended for students age 8 through adult. All ages are welcome to this event, but theatre exercises including character development, memorization, and improvisation may be best suited for our older students. Come and enjoy one of their free community classes. Participants are lead through warm-ups, games, and other theatrical exercises meant to promote team-building, community bonding, and general community engagement.

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP
Saturday, August 11th, 2018 from 12:30pm – 2pm
A FREE Workshop presented by The Five Points Theatre Club

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP
Mercury Cafe
2199 California Street
Denver, CO 80205

The Five Points Theatre Club website

ACTING OUT - Promo Image - July 2018


