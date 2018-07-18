Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Acting Out JR! – FREE Theatre Workshop / The Five Points Theatre Club – (August 11th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 18 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


ACTING OUT JR! is designed for our younger students, age 7 years and under. Students and parents can expect a variety of movement-centric activities and story-telling games, packed into a shorter class time.

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP
Saturday, August 11th, 2018 from 11am – 12:15pm
A FREE Workshop presented by The Five Points Theatre Club

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP
Mercury Cafe
2199 California Street
Denver, CO 80205

The Five Points Theatre Club website

ACTING OUT - Promo Image - July 2018


