ACTING OUT JR! is designed for our younger students, age 7 years and under. Students and parents can expect a variety of movement-centric activities and story-telling games, packed into a shorter class time.

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Saturday, August 11th, 2018 from 11am – 12:15pm

A FREE Workshop presented by The Five Points Theatre Club

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

Mercury Cafe

2199 California Street

Denver, CO 80205

