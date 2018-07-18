ABOUT THE SHOW

The atom bomb’s creation during WWII was an unprecedented collaboration of minds. America’s brightest academics. Brilliant refugee scientists fleeing the terrors of Europe. Government and Military leaders. An army of construction and factory workers with no idea what they were working on. A tossed salad of humanity, united and driven by urgent necessity. Battling the clock, bureaucracy and each other to beat Hitler to the weapon that would decide the war. Only once Germany had surrendered did focus shift to Japanese cities. By then the project had grown too big to stop. But one man did try to stop it. A man since buried by history, but without whose intellect and determination the weapon that could end us might never had had its start. His name is Leo Szilard. His is the story of the bomb we only thought we knew.

Atomic

Book and Lyrics by Danny Ginges

Music and Lyrics by Philip Foxman

Presented by Equinox Theatre Company

Directed by Patrick Brownson

Music Direction by Adam White

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, August 19th, 2018 from 11am – 2pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Bug Theatre

3654 Navajo Street

Denver, CO 80211

CALLBACKS

Saturday, August 25th, 2018 at 1 – 4pm

ROLES

LEO SZILARD (M 30) – A brilliant Hungarian physicist with an annoying habit of always being right. He sees the future and science as the way he’s going to save it.

TRUDE WEISS (F 20) – A gifted doctor. She’s smart enough to know how tough a life with Leo will be, and strong enough to deal with that.

ENRICO FERMI (M 30) – Italian Nobel-winning physicist. If it’s not science, he’s not interested.

ARTHUR COMPTON (M 30) – Nobel-winning quantum physicist and head of the Chicago Metlab. Torn between science and religion, morality and duty.

EDWARD TELLER (M 30) – A Hungarian genius like Leo with a more aggressive World view. He wants a bigger bomb. LEONA WOODS (F 20) – The only woman on the Metlab team, but she’s not going to let that stop her. ROBERT OPPENHEIMER (M 30) – The bomb is his ticket to the recognition his brilliance deserves. It’s an expensive ticket. GENERAL GROVES (M 30) – Highly intelligent and quite reasonable. Till you get in his way. He will use the bomb to end the war.

OTHER ROLES

PAUL TIBBETS (M 30) – A fearless young pilot with a keen sense of duty. If he can’t win the war single-handed, he’ll show how it’s done.

LAVERNE/MAE/LENA (F 20) – Rosie the Riveter meets the Andrews Sisters. Ensemble to portray scientists, bartenders, military, NY commuters and more.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID (small stipend at the end of the run)

This is a NON-Equity production

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume, all conflicts through 12/1/18

Prepare: 16 – 32 bars of a song in similar style to the show

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION - CLICK HERE

PERFORMANCES

November 9th – December 1st, 2018 (at the Bug Theatre) – Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

QUESTIONS

Contact: Deb Flomberg at dflomberg@gmail.com

Equinox Theatre Company website