Theatreworks, located in Colorado Springs, will be holding Equity and Non-Equity auditions for a staged reading of Lysistrata by Aristophanes adapted by Sarah Ruden.

Theatreworks will be working under an SPT 1 AEA Agreement for this reading. Theatreworks is committed to diversity and we encourage performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to attend every audition.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, August 18th, 2018 from 10am – 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

ENT Center for the Arts

5225 N. Nevada Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

(Please check in at the box office)

CALLBACKS

Sunday, August 19th from 12noon – 4pm

ROLES

Lysistrata (F 25-45)- Lysistrata is an Athenian woman who is sick and tired of war and the treatment of women in Athens.

Calonice – (F 30+) is the comedic next-door neighbor of Lysistrata and is the first to show up at Lysistrata’s meeting of women. A little crass and a whole lot of funny.

Myrrhine – (F 25-45) If rank were imposed, Myrrhine would be the second strongest woman in Lysistrata. She has a hilarious scene where she teases her husband!

Lampito – (F 20+) is representative of Spartan women. Lampito is a muscular, well-built woman who brings the Spartan women into Lysistrata’s plan.

Cinesias – (M 30-60) – The needy, desperate clown that Myrrhine calls her husband. Kinesias is the first man to be affected by the sex strike and comes to the Akropolis, fully inflamed.

Councelor – (M 40+) the head of security and law in Athens, but is completely overwhelmed by the women and ends up being dressed as a woman himself.

Men’s Chorus Leader – (M 50+) The Chorus of Old Men live up to their title who teeter around Athens attempting to keep the women in line.

Women’s Chorus Leader – (F 50+) – The Chorus of Old Women seizes and then protects the Akropolis from the Chorus of Old Men.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

Equity members will be considered.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: No prepared monologues required. Auditions will consist of prepared sides from the script. Audition sides will be available on the website. Copy and paste this link: http://theatreworkscs.org/auditions.html

QUESTIONS

Email: Casting@theatreworkscs.org

PERFORMANCES

Thursday, October 25th, 2018 at 7:30pm

Friday, October 26th at 7:30pm

Saturday, October 27th at 7:30pm

Sunday, October 28th at 4pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

ENT Center for the Arts

5225 N. Nevada Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

