Community Conversations (Audition Best Practices) hosted by the Colorado Theatre Guild – (August 20th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 18 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


We are excited to announce that our next Community Conversations will be held on Monday, August 20th, 2018 at the Aurora Fox Studio Theatre at 7:00pm.
The topic for this conversation will be an Audition Best Practices Workshop Panel.
The workshop will be free for CTG Members and $5 for non-members.

TOPIC
Audition Best Practices

WHEN
Monday, August 20th, 2018 at 7pm

VENUE
Aurora Fox Theatre
9900 E. Colfax Avenue
Aurora, CO 80010


