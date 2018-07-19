Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Now Hiring – Youth Acting Coaches, Directors, Choreographers (Boulder & Denver) – Actors Academy (division of Rocky Mt. Theatre for Kids)

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


ACTORS ACADEMY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS 2018/19 POSITIONS
(AAPA is the conservatory division of Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids)

For full job descriptions and to apply, visit http://www.theaterforkids.net/employment

1 . Actors Academy for The Performing Arts Teachers (Boulder & Denver)
Experienced youth theatre teachers (acting coaches, stage managers, etc.) needed for year round conservatory. See www.ActorsAcademyCO.com for program information but see all positions and apply at http://www.theaterforkids.net/employment
PAY: $25-$40/hour DOE

2 . Actors Academy for The Performing Arts Production Artists (Boulder & Denver)
Experienced children’s theatre production artists (set designers, light designers, costumers, stage managers, costumers, makeup designers. sound designers, etc.) needed for December 2018 & March & April, 2019 productions.
PAY: $600-$1500 depending on job

3. Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids After School Class Acting Teachers (Boulder & Denver)
Experienced children’s theatre teachers (music directors, acting teachers, dance teachers, choreographers, improv, etc.) needed for after school classes.


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado