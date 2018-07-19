ACTORS ACADEMY FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS 2018/19 POSITIONS(AAPA is the conservatory division of Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids)

For full job descriptions and to apply, visit http://www. theaterforkids.net/employment

1 . Actors Academy for The Performing Arts Teachers (Boulder & Denver)

Experienced youth theatre teachers (acting coaches, stage managers, etc.) needed for year round conservatory. See www.ActorsAcademyCO.com for program information but see all positions and apply at http://www.theaterforkids. net/employment

PAY: $25-$40/hour DOE

2 . Actors Academy for The Performing Arts Production Artists (Boulder & Denver)

Experienced children’s theatre production artists (set designers, light designers, costumers, stage managers, costumers, makeup designers. sound designers, etc.) needed for December 2018 & March & April, 2019 productions.

PAY: $600-$1500 depending on job

3. Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids After School Class Acting Teachers (Boulder & Denver)

Experienced children’s theatre teachers (music directors, acting teachers, dance teachers, choreographers, improv, etc.) needed for after school classes.