August 23rd, 2018: Local eats feed local arts. Boulder-based food trucks will gather outside of the Dairy Arts Center starting at 4:30pm, while performance artists from the community gather at 5:30pm with Laura T. Fisher, Creator of the Chicago Theatre Standards, to launch an ongoing conversation about safety in arts and our community.

In the wake of a #MeToo era and the American Theatre article hailing Boulder’s theatre scene as forward-thinking, Colorado-based performers and practitioners are also leading and creating cultural shifts by discussing and codifying best practices to improve artist safety within our great community.

Must be 16+ to attend.

RSVP for this free event at: https://thedairy.org/ Online/NotinOurHouse