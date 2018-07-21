Qualifications:

Demonstrates commitment to the Dairy’s mission.

Proactively establishes and maintains effective working team relationships with all support departments.

Develops and maintains positive relationships with peers, colleagues, and constituencies of the Dairy.

Builds trust, values others, communicates effectively, drives execution, fosters innovation, focuses on the customer, collaborates with others, solves problems creatively and demonstrates high level of integrity.

Additional duties and responsibilities may be added at the discretion of the Box Office and Membership

Manager or the Director of Operations and Finance all their transactions with the Dairy.

Knowledge, skills and abilities, and personal characteristics:

Experience in Nonprofit Management, and/or ticketing management a plus.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with both stakeholders and staff.

At ease with Google Apps and other software applications.

Peacebuilder: Strong listener, communicator and collaborator.

Multitasker; Able to thrive under pressure and strong deadlines.

Self motivated; able to identify opportunities for improving operations and procedures.

Background in and passion for the arts a plus.

Working Conditions:

The Front Desk and Customer Service Manager will work out of the Dairy Arts Center’s office, located at 2590 Walnut Street in Boulder, Colorado 80302.

HOURS / COMPENSATION

Weekend and evening flexibility may be required.

This is a part-time position, averaging 33 hours a week, starting at $15/hr

Start Date: August 6, 2018, training will be provided.

To Apply:

Qualified candidates should send a 1-2 page resume and 1 page cover letter, together in one PDF document to Shay Wescott, Box Office and Membership Manager at swescott@thedairy.org with the subject line “[Applicant Name] Front Desk and Customer Service Manager” by July 27th (or until filled).

For more information / lengthy job description: Click Here

Dairy Arts Center website