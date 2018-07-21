Now Hiring – Artistic Instructor

2:20-4:30pm

4:30-7:30pm

Tuesday

7:45-9:15am

BackStory Theatre, located in Broomfield, Colorado, is hiring for a long-term contract Artistic Instructor to lead performance classes for our grant-based after school programming in local area schools with in-school showcases at the end of sessions and community-based evening classes with culminating staged performances at a local auditorium.The Artistic Instructor is responsible for classroom management, sourcing props, sets, and costumes from BackStory’s stock, and developing plays from scripts (pre-written or written by cast as class level dictates) for stage production while meeting curriculum goals defined by BackStory for each class level.Class days and times may vary based on instructor and program availability.Fall scheduling needs: Grant classes require a minimum of three afternoons per week () mid September through early December.Community-based classes are taught one or two evenings per week (each class) between the hours oflate August through late October/early November.Additional classes and workshops may be added in future, includingmornings fromand others as scheduling allows.



QUALIFICATIONS

Prefer degree in theatre or education and/or extensive experience with theatre and youth classroom management.

COMPENSATION

Compensation is $17-20 per hour; rate dependent on experience

TO APPLY

BackStory Theatre, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes all abilities, perspectives, and identities!

Submit resume and cover letter to info@backstorytheatre.org, subject line: Artistic Instructor.