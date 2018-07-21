Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring – Artistic Instructor / BackStory Theatre in Broomfield

Posted by Becky Toma on 21 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


Now Hiring – Artistic Instructor
BackStory Theatre, located in Broomfield, Colorado, is hiring for a long-term contract Artistic Instructor to lead performance classes for our grant-based after school programming in local area schools with in-school showcases at the end of sessions and community-based evening classes with culminating staged performances at a local auditorium.
RESPONSIBILITIES
The Artistic Instructor is responsible for classroom management, sourcing props, sets, and costumes from BackStory’s stock, and developing plays from scripts (pre-written or written by cast as class level dictates) for stage production while meeting curriculum goals defined by BackStory for each class level.
SCHEDULE
Class days and times may vary based on instructor and program availability.
Fall scheduling needs: Grant classes require a minimum of three afternoons per week (2:20-4:30pm) mid September through early December.
Community-based classes are taught one or two evenings per week (each class) between the hours of 4:30-7:30pm late August through late October/early November.
Additional classes and workshops may be added in future, including Tuesday mornings from 7:45-9:15am and others as scheduling allows.


QUALIFICATIONS
Prefer degree in theatre or education and/or extensive experience with theatre and youth classroom management.

COMPENSATION
Compensation is $17-20 per hour; rate dependent on experience
TO APPLY
BackStory Theatre, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes all abilities, perspectives, and identities!
Submit resume and cover letter to info@backstorytheatre.org, subject line: Artistic Instructor.

BackStory Theatre website
Posted 7-21-18

