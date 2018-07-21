The Executive Director is responsible for Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s (BBT) consistent achievement of its mission and financial objectives. Additionally, the Executive Director, in close coordination with the Artistic Director and Board of Directors, is responsible for: • Fundraising • Marketing • Financial management • Staff hiring, leadership and management • Partnering with Board.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Plan, direct and implement a comprehensive development program that generates individual donor, foundation, and corporate support: • Direct a fund development program that includes the annual fundraising plan, foundation and corporate gifts, special events and planned giving on local, state and national levels • Oversee and implement strategies that will grow annual revenue, including writing proposals and securing funding from corporate and foundation donors • Lead strategies and research to identify, prioritize, cultivate, solicit, recognize and steward all donors and prospects In close coordination with the Artistic Director: • Build and sustain relationships with current, new and potential grant-giving organizations and individuals • Manage individual donor campaigns, including membership renewals and special appeals • Manage a portfolio of donors and prospects.

The Executive Director will be responsible for developing and maintaining sound financial practices.

QUALIFICATIONS

Management experience required.

Previous arts management experience preferred.

THIS IS A PERMANENT POSITION

TO APPLY (deadline August 20th, 2018)

Contact: David Nicoli at 302-898-7558 or email at dnicoli333@icloud.com

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website

VENUE Address

121 South Ridge Street

Breckenridge, CO 80424