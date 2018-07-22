Are you interested in joining The Parker Players and you already have improv experience, prior training or a background in acting? The Parker Players will be holding open auditions for membership.

We are interested in immediately adding one to three new members to our theater company.

Parker Players membership includes the opportunity to perform in our regular monthly shows which take place in Parker, Colorado; as well as shows that may be privately booked.

Membership also includes on-going, weekly, personal instruction from a graduate of The Second City Conservatory for Improv Actors to help you continue to grow your improv skill-set while you perform with us. We will audition in a two hour long workshop format with current members so that we can get a real sense of your skill-set and chemistry with current members.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, July 28th, 2018 from 4 – 6pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The PACE Center

20000 Pikes Peak Avenue

Parker, CO 80138

COMPENSATION

This is a NON-paid Position

TO AUDITION

To audition please email: parkerplayersimprov@gmail.com and attach your acting resume.

The email will reserve you an audition slot — a total of 14 people will be auditioned.

PERFORMANCES

Monthly performances on Saturdays and occasional Fridays

VENUE for performances: The Studio at Mainstreet, 19604 E. Mainstreet, Parker, CO 80138

The Parker Players Improv Theater Company website