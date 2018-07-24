Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsJul25Wed2018all-day Les Misérables / Denver Center f...Les Misérables / Denver Center f...Jul 25 all-dayFeaturing the beloved songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in[...]Jul26Thu2018all-day Lend Me A Tenor / Breckenridge B...Lend Me A Tenor / Breckenridge B...Jul 26 all-dayLend Me A Tenor is set in September 1934. Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, Il Stupendo, the greatest tenor of his generation,[...]all-day The Pajama Game / The Fine Arts ...The Pajama Game / The Fine Arts ...Jul 26 all-dayConditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between new superintendent, Sid Sorokin, and Babe Williams, leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship comes to a head when[...]Jul27Fri2018all-day Crazy for You / City of EnglewoodCrazy for You / City of EnglewoodJul 27 all-dayA zany rich-boy-meets-hometown-girl romantic comedy, Crazy for You tells the story of young New York banker Bobby Child, who is sent to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a rundown theatre. In Deadrock, Bobby falls for[...]all-day Cry-Baby: The Musical / Equinox ...Cry-Baby: The Musical / Equinox ...Jul 27 all-dayIt’s 1954. Everyone likes Ike, nobody likes communism and Wade “Cry-Baby” Walker is the coolest boy in Baltimore. He’s a bad boy with a good cause truth, justice and the pursuit of rock and roll.[...]