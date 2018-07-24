Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(deadline August 31st) Stage Manager / CenterStage Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 24 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


CenterStage Theatre Company is seeking a stage manager for their upcoming production of Avenue Q.

DUTIES
Duties include, but are not limited to: assisting with auditions, casting, and rehearsals; working in collaboration with the Director and Music Director and any production personnel toward preparation of the cast for the show.
Scheduling load in and strike as well as managing the run of the show.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS
A person with stage managing experience, who would enjoy working with high school seniors – college sophomores in a small 75 seat black box theatre.

REHEARSALS/ PRODUCTION DATES
Auditions:  August 12th -14th, 2018
Rehearsals: Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from September – November
TECH/ SHOW – mandatory for Stage Manager – November 1st- 18th, 2018 (times TBD)

COMPENSATION
Position is PAID
Temporary
Job starts September 5th (with auditions Aug. 12th – 14th) and ends November 18th, 2018

TO APPLY (deadline August 31st)
Email your interest and resume to melissamusic1@gmail.com
or call 720-807-7426

VENUE
CenterStage Theatre Company
901 Front Street
Louisville, CO 80305

CenterStage Theatre Company website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado