CenterStage Theatre Company is seeking a stage manager for their upcoming production of Avenue Q.

DUTIES

Duties include, but are not limited to: assisting with auditions, casting, and rehearsals; working in collaboration with the Director and Music Director and any production personnel toward preparation of the cast for the show.

Scheduling load in and strike as well as managing the run of the show.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

A person with stage managing experience, who would enjoy working with high school seniors – college sophomores in a small 75 seat black box theatre.

REHEARSALS/ PRODUCTION DATES

Auditions: August 12th -14th, 2018

Rehearsals: Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from September – November

TECH/ SHOW – mandatory for Stage Manager – November 1st- 18th, 2018 (times TBD)

COMPENSATION

Position is PAID

Temporary

Job starts September 5th (with auditions Aug. 12th – 14th) and ends November 18th, 2018

TO APPLY (deadline August 31st)

Email your interest and resume to melissamusic1@gmail.com

or call 720-807-7426

VENUE

CenterStage Theatre Company

901 Front Street

Louisville, CO 80305

CenterStage Theatre Company website