The Stanley Hotel Tours Department in Estes Park, Colorado is hiring tour guides. The Tours Department focuses on sharing the history of the Stanley Hotel with their guests. Tour Guides lead 75-minute tours…basically one person shows!

JOB DESCRIPTION

Tour guides are given two scripts and are trained on both the historical tour and the night tour. A great job for anyone looking to keep their acting sharp, as it allows them to perform a 75-minute, scripted one person show.

JOB HOURS

Part-time and Full-time positions are available (year round)

The Stanley is happy to accommodate theatrical schedules!

COMPENSATION

Housing is provided (if desired) and there are benefits for staff working over 32 weeks (consistently).

Starting pay is $12 per hour/plus gratuity

HAVE QUESTIONS?

Email: Jill Schladweiler, Activities Director at jschladweiler@stanleyhotel.com

Or call: 970-577-4016

TO APPLY ONLINE - CLICK HERE

TOUR OFFICE

Lower Level of the Stanley Hotel

333 W. Wonderview Avenue

Estes Park, CO 80517

Phone: 970-577-4111

Stanley Hotel website