(Now Hiring) Actors / Tour Guides for Hotel Tours Department / Stanley Hotel in Estes Park

Posted by Becky Toma on 24 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


The Stanley Hotel Tours Department in Estes Park, Colorado is hiring tour guides. The Tours Department focuses on sharing the history of the Stanley Hotel with their guests. Tour Guides lead 75-minute tours…basically one person shows!

JOB DESCRIPTION
Tour guides are given two scripts and are trained on both the historical tour and the night tour. A great job for anyone looking to keep their acting sharp, as it allows them to perform a 75-minute, scripted one person show.

JOB HOURS
Part-time and Full-time positions are available (year round)
The Stanley is happy to accommodate theatrical schedules!

COMPENSATION
Housing is provided (if desired) and there are benefits for staff working over 32 weeks (consistently).
Starting pay is $12 per hour/plus gratuity

HAVE QUESTIONS?
Email: Jill Schladweiler, Activities Director at jschladweiler@stanleyhotel.com
Or call: 970-577-4016

TO APPLY ONLINE - CLICK HERE

TOUR OFFICE
Lower Level of the Stanley Hotel
333 W. Wonderview Avenue
Estes Park, CO 80517
Phone: 970-577-4111

Stanley Hotel website


