Inspire Creative and Parker Arts in Parker, Colorado are still searching for these specific roles:

CASSIE, CONNIE and RICHIE. Seeking strong dancers for all three roles and are interested in actors ethnically true to CONNIE and RICHIE. A Chorus Line is a musical with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante. Centered on seventeen Broadway dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line, the musical is set on the bare stage of a Broadway theatre during an audition for a musical. A Chorus Line provides a glimpse into the personalities of the performers and the choreographer as they describe the events that have shaped their lives and their decisions to become dancers.

To contact Inspire Creative and Parker Arts about these available roles

Email: Choreographer, Liane Adamo at liane.adamo@gmail.com to set a time to audition for the Directing Team.

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

PACE Center

Dance Studio

20000 Pikes Peak Avenue

Parker, CO 80138

ROLE DESCRIPTIONS

Connie Wong: Female. Alto. 4’10”. Experienced dancer. Married. Petite. With a great sense of humor. Born in Chinatown, New York. Must read: 25+.

Richie Walters: Male. Tenor. From Missouri. African-American; strong dancer, enthusiastic, cool and very funny. Likeable and laid back. Should read 18-25.

Cassie Ferguson: Female. Mezzo belt. Returning to the chorus after years of being a featured performer. She is having to humble herself to audition for the chorus again with younger and less experienced dancers. Previously had a relationship with Zach. Seeking a true triple threat performer, as she sings the iconic “The Music and the Mirror.” Should read 30-35.

COMPENSATION

These roles are PAID a stipend upon the show’s completion

Equity /union roles are NOT available

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: headshot, resume and list of conflicts. Jazz Shoes/Character Shoes, Form-Fitting Dance Attire (please be comfortable and professional), Water Bottle

Prepare: 16-32 bars in the style of the role you prefer. Bring sheet music in the correct key, no tracks allowed. Be familiar with the show and music. Be prepared to sing and read from the script/score.

Also Prepare: one 2 minute contemporary monologue, comedic or dramatic, in the style of the show.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

1st Rehearsal: August 13th • 6 week rehearsal schedule beginning August 13th – 31st, 2018 and September 1st – 21st on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 6:30 – 9:30pm during weekdays and Saturdays from 1 – 5pm on weekends

TECH WEEK is September 22nd – 27th

Performances: September 28th - 30th, 2018 and October 5th – 7th, 12th – 14th (Thursdays-Sundays)

(3 weekends, 4 shows per weekend)

VENUE

Inspire Creative website