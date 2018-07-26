Audacious Theatre is currently seeking performers of all kinds for our Halloween production of Van Helsing’s Daughters. This original, immersive experience will take place at The Lumber Baron Inn and audiences will be invited to a Halloween Gala in which the Van Helsing daughters will regale their guests will stories, specimens and demonstrations of their experiences and on-going research concerning supernatural creatures from around the world.

Audacious Theatre seeks to collaborate with actors and creators of all kinds: creature makers, visual artists, and performance artists of all varieties (singers, dancers, burlesque performers, musicians, etc…). If the concept strikes your fancy, please get in touch.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Wednesday, August 1st, 2018 from 6-8pm

Thursday, August 2nd from 6-8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Lumber Baron Inn

2555 W. 37th Avenue

Denver, CO 80211

ROLES

Open to all ages, shapes, shades, and genders.

COMPENSATION

Unknown at this time

BRING / PREPARE

Actors: Please prepare a 1-2 minute monologue or story. The creepier, scarier, weirder, the better. Anything that shows off your abilities as a storyteller. The same for video submissions.

Singers: Please prepare something haunting and/or beautiful that shows off your voice. May sing a capella or email musical accompaniment track. No more than 2 minutes, please. Same for video submission.

Other Performers: Musicians, Dancers, Burlesque, Circus Arts, etc…Please send an email of interest and links to your work. If you are unable to perform all dates, please indicate which dates you would be available for.

Visual Artists, Creators, & Designers: Submit a resume or simple email of interest with links to your work.

TO SCHEDULE AN AUDITION

Email headshot and resume to info@audacioustheatre.com

If you are unable to attend auditions, they will accept video submissions through August 6th.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: September 8th – October 18th, 2018

​Performances:

Friday, October 19th – Sunday October 21st

Friday, October 26th – Sunday October 28th

Special Halloween Performance – Wednesday, October 31st

