Collective Concious theatre is seeking actors for a production of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters.

The show will be directed by Sushma Bagga.

SHOW DESCRIPTION

Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, are childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence begins with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards. Romantically attached, they continue to exchange letters through the boarding school and college years where Andy goes on to excel at Yale and law school, while Melissa flunks out of a series of “good schools.” While Andy is off at war Melissa marries, but her attachment to Andy remains strong and she continues to keep in touch as he marries, becomes a successful attorney, gets involved in politics and, eventually, is elected to the U.S. Senate. Meanwhile, her marriage in tatters, Melissa dabbles in art and gigolos, drinks more than she should, and becomes estranged from her children. Eventually she and Andy do become involved in a brief affair, but it is really too late for both of them. However Andy’s last letter, written to her mother after Melissa’s untimely death, makes it eloquently clear how much they really meant, and gave to, each other over the years physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

By Appointment Only

AVAILABLE ROLE

Male, any ethnicity, late 30-40

COMPENSATION

Non-union / $350

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Begin September 1st, 2018 (tbd and flexible)

Performances: October 12th, 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th and 28th, 2018 (Fridays – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm

TO MAKE AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT

Email: collectiveconscious.us@gmail.com

Call: 818-481-5285

VENUE

Collective Conscious

1400 Dallas Street

Aurora, CO 80010