Now Hiring – Lighting Designer / Ovation West Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


Ovation West Performing Arts, formerly the Evergreen Chorale, is looking for a creative lighting designer for the upcoming season.

Please contact Christine Gaudreau at christine@evchorale.org for more information.


