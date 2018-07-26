Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(August 10th & 11th) Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding / Moon Theatre Company in Longmont

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


Moon Theatre Company in Longmont presents an interactive production of Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding where the audience members are guests of this raucous, over the top Italian family wedding.
Improv skills are a must! The 4th wall is broken, the actors are sitting and interacting with the audience.
Sure to be a wild evening!

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Friday, August 10th, 2018 from 6:30pm – on
Saturday, August 11th from 2pm – on

CALLBACKS (IF NEEDED)
Sunday, August 12th at 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
United Methodist Church
Lower Level
820 9th Street
Berthoud, CO

COMPENSATION
These are NON-paid roles

ROLES
All roles are available
Needed 13 women ages 20-80, 15 men ages 20-75

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Resume and any conflicts
Prepare: Monologues accepted, but not required. Auditions will consist of a cold reading from the script and some improv.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Start on August 13th – 4 days per week and held in Berthoud
Performances: October 12th, 13th, 19th, 26th and 27th, 2018. All performances are at 7:30pm.

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Rialto Theatre
228 E. 4th Street
Loveland, CO

Questions about auditions
Call: 303-710-2780


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado