Moon Theatre Company in Longmont presents an interactive production of Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding where the audience members are guests of this raucous, over the top Italian family wedding.

Improv skills are a must! The 4th wall is broken, the actors are sitting and interacting with the audience.

Sure to be a wild evening!

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Friday, August 10th, 2018 from 6:30pm – on

Saturday, August 11th from 2pm – on

CALLBACKS (IF NEEDED)

Sunday, August 12th at 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

United Methodist Church

Lower Level

820 9th Street

Berthoud, CO

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid roles

ROLES

All roles are available

Needed 13 women ages 20-80, 15 men ages 20-75

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Resume and any conflicts

Prepare: Monologues accepted, but not required. Auditions will consist of a cold reading from the script and some improv.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Start on August 13th – 4 days per week and held in Berthoud

Performances: October 12th, 13th, 19th, 26th and 27th, 2018. All performances are at 7:30pm.

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Rialto Theatre

228 E. 4th Street

Loveland, CO

Questions about auditions

Call: 303-710-2780