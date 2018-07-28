Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Sept. 6th) A Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre show / Pop-Up Culture in Erie, CO.

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


Pop-Up Culture proudly announces auditions for their upcoming Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre production.
The audience listens for clues, narrows down the suspects, and helps the detective solve the murder.
Pop-Up Culture produces creative cultural events in non-traditional venues.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Thursday, September 6th, 2018 from 6 – 8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Erie Community Center
Lloyd Multi-Purpose Room
450 Powers Street
Erie, CO 80516

ROLES
There are roles for males and females, ages 16+, no experience required.

PREPARE
Auditions will be a series of cold readings in a group setting.
Please arrive five minutes early to check in and plan to stay the full two hours.
This murder mystery is both scripted and improvised.
The audition format will allow them to see how you improvise and how you interact with other actors.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Please email: popupculturellc@gmail.com to reserve your audition slot.
Attach a headshot and acting resume (if you have them) in your email.

COMPENSATION
Unknown at this time

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Weekday evenings 2-3 times per week starting the week of October 1st (exact dates will be determined by cast availability).
Performances: Friday, November 9th and Saturday, November 10th, 2018 in the evenings.

LOCATION of rehearsals and performances
Erie, Colorado

