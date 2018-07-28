Pop-Up Culture proudly announces auditions for their upcoming Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre production.

The audience listens for clues, narrows down the suspects, and helps the detective solve the murder.

Pop-Up Culture produces creative cultural events in non-traditional venues.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Thursday, September 6th, 2018 from 6 – 8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Erie Community Center

Lloyd Multi-Purpose Room

450 Powers Street

Erie, CO 80516

ROLES

There are roles for males and females, ages 16+, no experience required.

PREPARE

Auditions will be a series of cold readings in a group setting.

Please arrive five minutes early to check in and plan to stay the full two hours.

This murder mystery is both scripted and improvised.

The audition format will allow them to see how you improvise and how you interact with other actors.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Please email: popupculturellc@gmail.com to reserve your audition slot.

Attach a headshot and acting resume (if you have them) in your email.

COMPENSATION

Unknown at this time

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Weekday evenings 2-3 times per week starting the week of October 1st (exact dates will be determined by cast availability).

Performances: Friday, November 9th and Saturday, November 10th, 2018 in the evenings.

LOCATION of rehearsals and performances

Erie, Colorado

