The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities is holding replacement auditions for their children’s theatre production of Seussical. The show will be directed by David and Julie Payne, with musical direction by Keith Ewer and choreography by Piper Arpan.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

By appointment ONLY

Monday, August 20th from 11am – 3pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

6901 Wadsworth Blvd.

Arvada, CO 80003

ROLES

Individuals of all ethnic and cultural backgrounds are encouraged to audition. Must be 18+ to audition.

Auditions are being held for two roles:

Mayzie: female, 18-35 years old, strong dancer, singer, actor

Mr. Mayor/Wickersham: male, 18-35 years old, strong dancer, singer, actor with tumbling or gymnastic skills, able to play multiple roles

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Current Resume and Headshot are required

Prepare: Actors should come prepared to dance, and will be given a cut of music and a side from the script prior to auditions.

You may need to stay for the duration of two thirty-minute time slots, if you are asked to dance.

COMPENSATION

These are PAID (non-Equity) roles

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: begin on Monday, October 1st, 2018, weekdays from 9am – 5pm

Performances: opens on Wednesday, October 10th, running through December 29th, 2018.

Performances are Monday through Friday at 10am and noon, and various Saturdays at 11am and 1pm.

For a complete schedule click here.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

(Auditions are by appointment ONLY)

Click Here to sign up

If unable to sign up online – please call 720-898-7200 to schedule your audition time.

