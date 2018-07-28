Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(August 20th) Replacement Auditions – Seussical / Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities is holding replacement auditions for their children’s theatre production of Seussical. The show will be directed by David and Julie Payne, with musical direction by Keith Ewer and choreography by Piper Arpan.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
By appointment ONLY
Monday, August 20th from 11am – 3pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
6901 Wadsworth Blvd.
Arvada, CO 80003

ROLES
Individuals of all ethnic and cultural backgrounds are encouraged to audition. Must be 18+ to audition.
Auditions are being held for two roles:
Mayzie: female, 18-35 years old, strong dancer, singer, actor
Mr. Mayor/Wickersham: male, 18-35 years old, strong dancer, singer, actor with tumbling or gymnastic skills, able to play multiple roles

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Current Resume and Headshot are required
Prepare: Actors should come prepared to dance, and will be given a cut of music and a side from the script prior to auditions.
You may need to stay for the duration of two thirty-minute time slots, if you are asked to dance.

COMPENSATION
These are PAID (non-Equity) roles

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: begin on Monday, October 1st, 2018, weekdays from 9am – 5pm
Performances: opens on Wednesday, October 10th, running through December 29th, 2018.
Performances are Monday through Friday at 10am and noon, and various Saturdays at 11am and 1pm.
For a complete schedule click here.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
(Auditions are by appointment ONLY)
Click Here to sign up
If unable to sign up online – please call 720-898-7200 to schedule your audition time.

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado