(August 26th) Annie, Jr. (needed 3 adult performers) / Neighborhood Music Stapleton

Posted by Becky Toma on 31 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


In the musical, Annie, Jr., Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, August 26th, 2018 from 4:30 – 6:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Neighborhood Music Stapleton
2501 Dallas Street, #130
Aurora, CO 80010

AVAILABLE ROLES
Miss Hannigan – 30 to 60 year old woman
Rooster – 25 to 50 year old man
Lily – 25 to 45 year old woman

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot and Resume
Prepare: 1 minute comedic monologue, 1 short song a capella
Note: There will be cold readings from the script.

COMPENSATION
Roles will be PAID a small stipend.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Varied – lots of flexibility / Miss Hannigan, Rooster and Lilly will not be required to be at all rehearsals.
Dress rehearsals: Thursday, December 13th from 5 – 7:30pm and Friday, December 14th from 5:30 – 8pm
Performances: Saturday, December 15th and Sunday, December 16th, 2018 at 11am and 4pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE
The People’s Building
9995 E. Colfax Avenue
Aurora, CO 80010

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION SLOTCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
CONTACT: Maru Garcia at maru@neighborhoodmusicstapleton.com or at 720-296-3872

Neighborhood Music Stapleton website


