In the musical, Annie, Jr., Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, August 26th, 2018 from 4:30 – 6:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Neighborhood Music Stapleton

2501 Dallas Street, #130

Aurora, CO 80010

AVAILABLE ROLES

Miss Hannigan – 30 to 60 year old woman

Rooster – 25 to 50 year old man

Lily – 25 to 45 year old woman

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: 1 minute comedic monologue, 1 short song a capella

Note: There will be cold readings from the script.

COMPENSATION

Roles will be PAID a small stipend.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Varied – lots of flexibility / Miss Hannigan, Rooster and Lilly will not be required to be at all rehearsals.

Dress rehearsals: Thursday, December 13th from 5 – 7:30pm and Friday, December 14th from 5:30 – 8pm

Performances: Saturday, December 15th and Sunday, December 16th, 2018 at 11am and 4pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

The People’s Building

9995 E. Colfax Avenue

Aurora, CO 80010

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION SLOT – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

CONTACT: Maru Garcia at maru@neighborhoodmusicstapleton.com or at 720-296-3872

Neighborhood Music Stapleton website