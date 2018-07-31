Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsAug2Thu2018all-day No Strings Attached / Gypsy Buff...No Strings Attached / Gypsy Buff...Aug 2 all-dayNo Strings Attached is the story of two puppets, Ralston and Barclave, and their harrowing journey to gain their freedom from the ominous Puppet Master. No Strings Attached by Sean Patrick Cassidy Presented by the[...]all-day Working, the Musical / CenterSta...Working, the Musical / CenterSta...Aug 2 all-dayNominated for 6 Tony Awards, this classic has been updated for the modern age featuring new songs by Tony award-winning composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda. The hopes, dreams, joys and concerns of the average working American are[...]Aug3Fri2018all-day The Marvelous Wonderettes / The ...The Marvelous Wonderettes / The ...Aug 3 all-dayBig hair, big sound! This smash hit and audience favorite time travels to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy have personalities as sparkly and grand as their[...]all-day The Othello Project / Visionbox ...The Othello Project / Visionbox ...Aug 3 all-dayThis modern piece, combines Shakespeare’s original text and contemporary interviews with victims and perpetrators of domestic violence. The Othello Project Adapted by Jennifer McCray Rincon Presented by Visionbox Studio Directed by Jennifer McCray Rincon PERFORMANCE[...]all-day The Sunshine Boys / Vintage TheatreThe Sunshine Boys / Vintage TheatreAug 3 all-dayAl Lewis and Willie Clark were top-billed vaudevillians for over forty years. Now they aren’t even speaking to each other! When CBS requests them for a history of comedy retrospective, a grudging reunion brings them[...]