Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is seeking qualified instructors for its year-round KidsPlay program.

10-Week Workshops culminating in a final sharing with family and friends.

WORKSHOP SCHEDULE

Fall workshops begin late August/early September 2018.

Spring session begins early-to-mid January 2019.

Sessions are Mondays – 3:30pm to 6pm

AGE GROUPS

Two age divisions of Grades 1-2 and 3-5

COMPENSATION

These are PAID positions with travel stipend available.

TO APPLY

Please submit resume and email of interest to Christopher Willard at artistic_director@hotmail.com

