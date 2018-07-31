Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring / Instructors for KidsPlay Program (year-round) / Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 31 Jul 2018 / 0 Comment


Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is seeking qualified instructors for its year-round KidsPlay program.
10-Week Workshops culminating in a final sharing with family and friends.

WORKSHOP SCHEDULE
Fall workshops begin late August/early September 2018.
Spring session begins early-to-mid January 2019.
Sessions are Mondays –  3:30pm to 6pm

AGE GROUPS 
Two age divisions of Grades 1-2 and 3-5

COMPENSATION 
These are PAID positions with travel stipend available.

TO APPLY 
Please submit resume and email of interest to Christopher Willard at artistic_director@hotmail.com

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website 

Posted 7-31-18


