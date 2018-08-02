Antigone’s brothers, each on opposite sides of a civil war have killed each other, and she is only allowed to bury one of them. Sophocles’ great tragedy dramatizes the clash between the law and justice and morality and order. With light, swift, and beautiful poetry, Anne Carson’s adaptation is vital and biting to the very end. A modern-language adaptation of the Greek tragedy by renowned poet Anne Carson that is self-aware, hilarious, and heartbreaking.

Antigone

Original by Sophocles

Adapted by Anne Carson

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday and Tuesday, August 20th and 21st, 2018 from 7 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Knights of Columbus Hall on the west side of the Penrose Library

25 W. Kiowa

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

ROLES

Actors will be considered for all roles, and consideration will be given regardless of gender/age.

-Antigone, 18-50, trying to bury her brother despite its illegality, deeply principled

-Ismene, 18-50, sister of Antigone, reasonable, scared

-Kreon, 30 – 70, king of Thebes, powerful, committed to the law, doing his best

-Eurydike, 30-70, wife of Kreon, almost an afterthought in the original text, acknowledges this sardonically

-Haimon, 18 – 50, son of Kreon, engaged to Antigone, angry

-The Chorus, two people both in and out of the story, aware of being in a play

-Teiresias, 40-90, blind prophet, never wrong (historically)

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Resume, Headshot (optional)

Prepare: Sides available upon request

COMPENSATION

These are NON-Paid roles

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Email: info@counterweighttheatre.com

QUESTIONS?

Call: 719-445-8302

PERFORMANCES

October 18th – November 4th, 2018

Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays from 7:30 – 9pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Counterweight Theatre Lab

401 S. Nevada Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Counterweight Theatre Lab website