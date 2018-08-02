Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(August 20th & 21st) Antigone / Counterweight Theatre Lab in Colorado Springs

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


Antigone’s brothers, each on opposite sides of a civil war have killed each other, and she is only allowed to bury one of them. Sophocles’ great tragedy dramatizes the clash between the law and justice and morality and order. With light, swift, and beautiful poetry, Anne Carson’s adaptation is vital and biting to the very end. A modern-language adaptation of the Greek tragedy by renowned poet Anne Carson that is self-aware, hilarious, and heartbreaking.

Antigone
Original by Sophocles
Adapted by Anne Carson

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday and Tuesday, August 20th and 21st, 2018 from 7 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Knights of Columbus Hall on the west side of the Penrose Library
25 W. Kiowa
Colorado Springs, CO 80903

ROLES
Actors will be considered for all roles, and consideration will be given regardless of gender/age.
-Antigone, 18-50, trying to bury her brother despite its illegality, deeply principled
-Ismene, 18-50, sister of Antigone, reasonable, scared
-Kreon, 30 – 70, king of Thebes, powerful, committed to the law, doing his best
-Eurydike, 30-70, wife of Kreon, almost an afterthought in the original text, acknowledges this sardonically
-Haimon, 18 – 50, son of Kreon, engaged to Antigone, angry
-The Chorus, two people both in and out of the story, aware of being in a play
-Teiresias, 40-90, blind prophet, never wrong (historically)

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Resume, Headshot (optional)
Prepare: Sides available upon request

COMPENSATION
These are NON-Paid roles

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Email: info@counterweighttheatre.com

QUESTIONS?
Call: 719-445-8302

PERFORMANCES
October 18th – November 4th, 2018
Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays from 7:30 – 9pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Counterweight Theatre Lab
401 S. Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Counterweight Theatre Lab website


