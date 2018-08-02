Denver’s critically acclaimed improv comedy show, live on stage is holding auditions. The show is completely unrehearsed, improvised, and made up off the top of our performers heads. Uncensored live improv comedy.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, August 11th, 2018

Sunday, August 12th

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Voodoo Comedy Playhouse

1260 22nd Street

Denver, CO 80205

ABOUT THE AUDITIONS

No need to bring or prepare anything. Please arrive at least 15 minutes early to your scheduled audition slot.

COMPENSATION

These are NON-paid roles

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

PERFORMANCE VENUE

The Jester’s Court website