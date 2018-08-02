Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(August 11th & 12th) The Jester’s Court 2018 Auditions / The Jester’s Court

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


Denver’s critically acclaimed improv comedy show, live on stage is holding auditions. The show is completely unrehearsed, improvised, and made up off the top of our performers heads. Uncensored live improv comedy.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, August 11th, 2018
Sunday, August 12th

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Voodoo Comedy Playhouse
1260 22nd Street
Denver, CO 80205

ABOUT THE AUDITIONS
No need to bring or prepare anything. Please arrive at least 15 minutes early to your scheduled audition slot.

COMPENSATION
These are NON-paid roles

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Voodoo Comedy Playhouse
1260 22nd Street
Denver, CO 80205

The Jester’s Court website


