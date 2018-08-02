Want to work with one of Boulder’s leading professional theatre companies?! Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company seeks two Assistant Stage Managers for our upcoming production of Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill.

JOB DESCRIPTION

ASM’s are responsible for all backstage business including presets, run of the show including props and costumes, post-show restore, and laundry.

COMPENSATION

The job pays $150/wk for five weeks.

Temporary Position: contract starts on September 4th and runs through October 8th, 2018.

JOB DETAILS

All hours are evenings and weekends. Applicants must have reliable transportation, be comfortable in a fast-paced, multi-tasking environment and be comfortable lifting up to 40lbs.

TO APPLY

Contact Artistic Director, Stephen Weitz by sending your resume to stephen@betc.org.

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) follows an equal opportunity employment policy and encourages a wide variety of applicants.

VENUE

The Dairy Arts Center

2590 Walnut Street (26th and Walnut)

Boulder, CO 80302

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company website