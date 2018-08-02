Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring – 2 Assistant Stage Managers / Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC)

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


Want to work with one of Boulder’s leading professional theatre companies?! Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company seeks two Assistant Stage Managers for our upcoming production of Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill.

JOB DESCRIPTION
ASM’s are responsible for all backstage business including presets, run of the show including props and costumes, post-show restore, and laundry.

COMPENSATION
The job pays $150/wk for five weeks.
Temporary Position: contract starts on September 4th and runs through October 8th, 2018.

JOB DETAILS
All hours are evenings and weekends. Applicants must have reliable transportation, be comfortable in a fast-paced, multi-tasking environment and be comfortable lifting up to 40lbs.

TO APPLY
Contact Artistic Director, Stephen Weitz by sending your resume to stephen@betc.org.
Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) follows an equal opportunity employment policy and encourages a wide variety of applicants.

VENUE
The Dairy Arts Center
2590 Walnut Street (26th and Walnut)
Boulder, CO 80302

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company website


