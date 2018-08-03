Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(August 19th and 20th) A Christmas Carol / TheatreWorks in Colorado Springs

Posted by Becky Toma on 03 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


TheatreWorks at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs is auditioning for A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, adapted by Murray Ross.
A Christmas Carol will be directed by TheatreWorks’ Artistic Director, Caitlin Lowans.
TheatreWorks operates under an SPT 5 Agreement with Actors’ Equity Association.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, August 19th from 4-10pm
Monday, August 20th from 10am – 2:30pm

CALLBACKS
Invitation only on Saturday, August 25th starting at 10am

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
ENT Center for the Arts
5225 N. Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID

ROLES
All Roles are Available: All actors should joy in Dickens’ language, have facility with British dialects, and be excited for a physically-driven rehearsal process. Everyone except Scrooge narrates and is a member of the company; they need to be able to create multiple distinct characters through body and voice. Ensemble actors must be comfortable singing and holding harmony. Puppetry experience and ability to play strolling instruments (fiddle, accordion, etc.) are a plus!
Needed: 6 Actors to play male characters ranging in age from 20-70; 3 Actors to play female characters ranging in age from 20-60; 2 Child Actors (Boy and Girl) ranging in age from 6-14.
TheatreWorks is committed to diversity and we encourage performers of all ethnicity, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to attend every audition. The genders indicated are the genders of the characters. We are open to actors of any gender in any role.

Actor 1: M, 50s-70s: Marley and others
Actor 2: F, 30s-40s: Mrs. Fezziwig, Mrs. Cratchit and others.
Actor 3: M, Child (8-14): Young Scrooge, Peter Cratchit, Turkey Boy
Actor 4: M, 30s-40s: Bob Cratchit and others.
Actor 5: M, 20s-30s: Fred, and others; puppetry experience ideal
Actor 6: M, 30s-50s: Fezziwig, Christmas Present and others.
Actor 7: F, 20s: Belle, Belinda Cratchit, and others; puppetry experience ideal
Actor 8: F, Child (6-12): Fan, Tiny Tim, Need; must be small enough to be lifted.
Actor 9: F, any age: Laundress and others
Actor 10: M, any age: Businessman and others
Actor 11: M, 50s-70s: Scrooge

BRING / PREPARE
Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Audition sides will be available soon and can be downloaded from our website at https://uccspresents.org/theatreworks/auditions. Any actors who play strolling instruments should prepare a short piece and bring their instrument to the audition. Actors will not be asked to sing at the initial audition, but will be asked to sing at callbacks.
Bring: Headshot and Resume.
Please arrive 5 minutes early to fill out audition form.

REHEARSALS
First Rehearsal: 10/30/2018
Tech: 11/24 & 25/2018

PERFORMANCES
Opening November 29th, 2018
Closing December 24th
Performances:
Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7pm
Saturday Matinees at 2pm
Sundays at 4pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Dusty Look Bon Vivant Theatre
at the ENT Center for the Arts
5225 N. Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

