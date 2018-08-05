Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(September 16th) Cabaret Kalisz / Theatre O in Boulder

Posted by Becky Toma on 05 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


World Premiere by local playwright Christine Brenner Winn. Cabaret Kalisz is an exploration of the human spirit and how it crumbles and triumphs in adversity. In their attempt to survive the bleak existence of living in a barn on a Nazi German labor camp, five women are challenged to maintain a semblance of dignity and to find hope in an otherwise hopeless situation.

Cabaret Kalisz
by Christine Brenner Winn
Presented by Theatre O
Directed by Michelle Claire Romeo

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, September 16th, 2018 from 6 – 9pm

CALLBACKS
Monday, September 17th from 6 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Theatre O
5311 Western Avenue
Boulder, CO 80301

ROLES
NATALIA:(Late teens) Polish Jew. Performed in the cabaret as a singer before the War. Energetic, naïve and hopeful.
SONIA:(20’s) Russian Jew. Took care of her sick mother before the War. She is cautious, yet curious. Suffers from survivor’s guilt.
RITA: (20’s) Roma-Gypsy. Keeps to herself. Proud of her heritage. She is eccentric and creative.
ALICE: (Mid 40’s) Austrian Jew. Nurturing and pragmatic. Worked as a cobbler before the War.
TOSHIA: (Late 50’s) Polish Jew. Stoic. Worked as a tailor in the Jewish quarter of Krakow before the War. Believes hard work will save them all.

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
If interested in auditioning- Please e-mail theatreoboulder@gmail.com Indicate the role/roles in which you are interested in. Three contrasting sides for each role and a confirmation e-mail will be sent back to you. Please be prepared to read from the side/ sides the night of the audition.

BRING
Headshot and Resume

QUESTIONS
Please no phone calls. Email only.

PERFORMANCES
Friday, November 9th through Saturday, November 17th, 2018
Friday and Saturday nights November 9th and 10th at 8pm
Sunday matinee on November 11th at 2pm
Thursday, Friday, Saturday – November 15th – 17th at 8pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Theatre O
5311 Western Avenue
Boulder, CO 80301
Phone: 303-245-8150

Theatre O graphic


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado