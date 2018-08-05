World Premiere by local playwright Christine Brenner Winn. Cabaret Kalisz is an exploration of the human spirit and how it crumbles and triumphs in adversity. In their attempt to survive the bleak existence of living in a barn on a Nazi German labor camp, five women are challenged to maintain a semblance of dignity and to find hope in an otherwise hopeless situation.

Cabaret Kalisz

by Christine Brenner Winn

Presented by Theatre O

Directed by Michelle Claire Romeo

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, September 16th, 2018 from 6 – 9pm

CALLBACKS

Monday, September 17th from 6 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Theatre O

5311 Western Avenue

Boulder, CO 80301

ROLES

NATALIA:(Late teens) Polish Jew. Performed in the cabaret as a singer before the War. Energetic, naïve and hopeful.

SONIA:(20’s) Russian Jew. Took care of her sick mother before the War. She is cautious, yet curious. Suffers from survivor’s guilt.

RITA: (20’s) Roma-Gypsy. Keeps to herself. Proud of her heritage. She is eccentric and creative.

ALICE: (Mid 40’s) Austrian Jew. Nurturing and pragmatic. Worked as a cobbler before the War.

TOSHIA: (Late 50’s) Polish Jew. Stoic. Worked as a tailor in the Jewish quarter of Krakow before the War. Believes hard work will save them all.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

If interested in auditioning- Please e-mail theatreoboulder@gmail.com Indicate the role/roles in which you are interested in. Three contrasting sides for each role and a confirmation e-mail will be sent back to you. Please be prepared to read from the side/ sides the night of the audition.

BRING

Headshot and Resume

QUESTIONS

Please no phone calls. Email only.

PERFORMANCES

Friday, November 9th through Saturday, November 17th, 2018

Friday and Saturday nights November 9th and 10th at 8pm

Sunday matinee on November 11th at 2pm

Thursday, Friday, Saturday – November 15th – 17th at 8pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Theatre O

5311 Western Avenue

Boulder, CO 80301

Phone: 303-245-8150