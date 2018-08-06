The play, The Dining Room, is set in the dining room of a typical well-to-do household, the place where the family assembled daily for breakfast and dinner and for any and all special occasions. The actions of the play are a mosaic of interrelated scenes. Dovetailing swiftly and smoothly, the varied scenes coalesce, ultimately into a theatrical experience of exceptional range, compassionate humor and abundant humanity.

The Dining Room

By A.R. Gurney

Presented by Evergreen Players

Directed by Jay Louden

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday and Sunday, August 18th and 19th from 10am – 1pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Evergreen Players Studio

30480 Stagecoach Blvd.

Evergreen, CO 80439

CALLBACKS

If needed: Sunday, August 19th at 11:30am – 1pm

ROLES

6 actors: 3 women and 3 men who each play at least 3 characters of various ages and in different time periods.

BRING / PREPARE

Prepare: 2 minute monologue of any genre (comedy or drama, your favorite)

COMPENSATION

These are non-PAID roles

REHEARSALS

Monday, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 6:30 – 9:30pm

GENERAL INFORMATION

Phone: 303-674-4934



PERFORMANCES

October 19th – November 11th, 2018

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Center Stage

27608 Fireweed Drive

Evergreen, CO 80439

