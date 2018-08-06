Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(August 18th and 19th) The Dining Room / Evergreen Players

Posted by Becky Toma on 06 Aug 2018


The play, The Dining Room, is set in the dining room of a typical well-to-do household, the place where the family assembled daily for breakfast and dinner and for any and all special occasions. The actions of the play are a mosaic of interrelated scenes. Dovetailing swiftly and smoothly, the varied scenes coalesce, ultimately into a theatrical experience of exceptional range, compassionate humor and abundant humanity.

The Dining Room
By A.R. Gurney
Presented by Evergreen Players
Directed by Jay Louden

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday and Sunday, August 18th and 19th from 10am – 1pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Evergreen Players Studio
30480 Stagecoach Blvd.
Evergreen, CO 80439

CALLBACKS
If needed: Sunday, August 19th at 11:30am – 1pm

ROLES
6 actors: 3 women and 3 men who each play at least 3 characters of various ages and in different time periods.

BRING / PREPARE
Prepare: 2 minute monologue of any genre (comedy or drama, your favorite)

COMPENSATION
These are non-PAID roles

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE

REHEARSALS
Monday, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 6:30 – 9:30pm

GENERAL INFORMATION
Phone: 303-674-4934

PERFORMANCES
October 19th – November 11th, 2018
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Center Stage
27608 Fireweed Drive
Evergreen, CO 80439

Evergreen Players website


