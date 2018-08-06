Casa Valentina‘s story is set in 1962, when most men went to the Catskills to escape the summer heat, but others took the two-hour drive to escape something else entirely: being men. Nestled in the land of dirty dancing and borscht belt comedy sat an inconspicuous bungalow colony that catered to a very special clientele: heterosexual men whose favorite pastime was dressing and acting as women. It was paradise for these men—white-collar professionals with families—to spend their weekends discreetly and safely inhabiting their chosen female alter egos. But when faced with the opportunity to become an official organization, these “self-made women” had to decide whether public recognition would help them gain a place in open society or spell their own personal disaster.

Casa Valentina

by Harvey Fierstein

Presented by Town Hall Arts Center in Littleton

Directed by Nick Sugar

ABOUT THE AUDITIONS

At this time you are asked to submit your resume and headshot via email (see below) by September 1st, 2018.

Official audition dates will be announced later.

ROLES

George/Valentina : Male, 40-49

Married to Rita, with whom runs Casa Valentina; an insurance salesman type as a man, strong and poised as a woman; the center of the group; stable and comfortable within the life he’s created for himself, but rattled by the encroaching forces which threaten it; needs an actor with real classical experience (appears in and out of drag).

A regular at Casa Valentina; large and imposing as a man, and a clunky sort of Tug-boat Annie woman; older and more repressed than most of the others; we watch his transformation (appears in and out of drag).

The ultimate WASP, a buttoned-down strict disciplinarian; a school marm. Not your favorite aunt; an activist and a snake; opinionated and manipulative; appears in drag only.

Making his first visit to Casa Valentina, masculine, shy, and bookish; the youngest of the group; a teacher, overly polite and cautious, excited, but frightened and insecure; has never worn women’s clothing in public before (appears in and out of drag).

Chubby; Willie Loman by day, Ethel Mertz at night, fixture at Casa Valentina; quick-witted and friendly, fond of quoting Oscar Wilde, unaffectedly feminine; appears in drag only.

A regular at Casa Valentina, very handsome and sexually charged chap who is accustomed to compliments whether dressed as a male or female; the most modern and sexual of the group; appears in drag only.

A regular at Casa Valentina; sweet and gentle and slightly silly like a favorite old auntie, but there’s a hard-won integrity and sense of self underneath; appears in drag only.

Married to George; co-owns and operates Casa Valentina; on the outside, she’s a classy lady who owns a wig shop on 5th Avenue but underneath, she’s a resigned, determined, but worn earth mother; her love of the girls barely covers an inner sadness.

The Judge’s daughter; brittle, cold and angry.

COMPENSATION

All roles are PAID

TO APPLY – Submit headshots and resumes by September 1st, 2018 to THAC@townhallartscenter.org

PERFORMANCES

January 11th – February 3rd, 2019

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and some Sunday matinees (at various times – 12:30pm, 2pm, 6:30pm depending on the date)

VENUE

Town Hall Arts Center

2450 W. Main Street

Littleton, CO 80120

Town Hall Arts Center website