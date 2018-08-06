Join a group of college students who find themselves in the middle of an alien invasion. Can these unlikely heroes work together to save the day? Or will our planet be lost to these ruthless invaders? Invaders from Planet 9 plays homage to classic science fiction stories from the 1950s. Audience and actors meet at the Chautauqua Picnic Shelter and take a moderate hike on the Enchanted Mesa Trail while scenes from the play are performed along the way. Approximate length of the hike is two miles with an elevation gain of 400 feet. Audience members are encouraged to bring camping chairs and/or blankets and mats to sit on.

Invaders from Planet 9

by Lauren LaCasse

Presented by Arts In The Open

Directed by Veronica Straight-Lingo

AUDITIONS

The actress that was originally cast had to drop out of the production.

One Actress is needed to play the role of Daisy Dearing (20s) She is an aspiring journalist. She is so overly passionate and determined that this can cause her to come off as a bit silly.

IF INTERESTED PLEASE:

Email: Matthew Davis ASAP at Arts in the Open at artistic_director@artsintheopen.org to schedule an audition with the director.

Or you can call: 720-663-9491

COMPENSATION

This is a PAID role

PERFORMANCES

September 15th – 30th, 2018 at 12noon (Saturdays and Sundays)

and October 6th – 28th at 3pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Chautauqua Park

900 Baseline Road

Boulder, CO 80302

Arts in the Open website