Set in 1900 Sweden, A Little Night Music explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress, DesiréeArmfeldt, and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egermanand the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. When the traveling actress performs in Fredrik’s town, the estranged lovers’ passion rekindles. This strikes a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik; Fredrick’s wife, Anne; Desirée’s current lover, the Count; and the Count’s wife, Charlotte. Both men – as well as their jealous wives – agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at Desirée’s mother’s estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.

A Little Night Music

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Presented by Cherry Creek Theatre

Directed by Kelly Van Oosbree

Music Direction by Traci Kern

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, August 27th, 2018 from 6:30 – 9:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Mizel Arts and Culture Center

350 S. Dahlia Street

Denver, CO 80246

CALLBACKS

Monday, September 24th from 6:30 – 9:30pm

ROLES

Henrik Egerman : Fredrik’s son and Anne’s stepson. He is serious but confused; he reads the works of philosophers and theologians whilst studying for the Lutheran priesthood. His sexual repression is a great cause of his turmoil, as he lusts after Anne and attempts to have a sexual encounter with Petra. Tenor G3-B4

: Fredrik’s son and Anne’s stepson. He is serious but confused; he reads the works of philosophers and theologians whilst studying for the Lutheran priesthood. His sexual repression is a great cause of his turmoil, as he lusts after Anne and attempts to have a sexual encounter with Petra. Tenor G3-B4 Petra : Anne’s maid and closest confidante, brash, bold and flirtatious. She has relations with Henrick. Mezzo F#3-F5

: Anne’s maid and closest confidante, brash, bold and flirtatious. She has relations with Henrick. Mezzo F#3-F5 Desiree Armfeldt : Once-successful actress, now touring the country-side in what is clearly not the “glamorous life”. Harboured love for Fredrik for years since their affair. Mezzo F#3-Ab5

: Once-successful actress, now touring the country-side in what is clearly not the “glamorous life”. Harboured love for Fredrik for years since their affair. Mezzo F#3-Ab5 Fredrika Armfeldt : Desiree’s daughter, who may or may not be the product (unbeknownst to Fredrik) of the actress’s and Fredrik’s affair. Soprano C4-Eb5

: Desiree’s daughter, who may or may not be the product (unbeknownst to Fredrik) of the actress’s and Fredrik’s affair. Soprano C4-Eb5 Madame Leonora Armfeldt : Desiree’s mother, a former courtesan who has had “liaisons” with royalty. Alto C3-F#4

: Desiree’s mother, a former courtesan who has had “liaisons” with royalty. Alto C3-F#4 Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm : A military dragoon who is Desiree’s latest lover. Hypocritically places value on fidelity, being hugely possessive when it comes to both his wife and mistress. Comedic role. Operatic Baritone G2-F#4

: A military dragoon who is Desiree’s latest lover. Hypocritically places value on fidelity, being hugely possessive when it comes to both his wife and mistress. Comedic role. Operatic Baritone G2-F#4 Countess Charlotte Malcolm: Carl-Magnus’ wife, to whom he flaunts his infidelities. She despises her husband for his behaviour, but obeys his orders due to her hopeless love for him. Self-loathing and borderline alcoholic, yet the more intelligent half of the Malcolm couple. Mezzo G3-F5

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

Non-Equity and Equity Contracts will be offered.

Note: NO weeks to Equity League Health Fund will be offered with the SA contract for A Little Night Music.

An Equity Monitor will not be provided. The producer will run all aspects of this audition.

Equity’s contracts prohibit discrimination.

Cherry Creek Theatre is committed to diversity and engages in a policy of equal employment opportunity designed to promote a positive model of inclusion. As such, Cherry Creek Theatre encourages performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to attend.

BRING / PREPARE

If Equity Member – Bring your Equity Membership card to auditions.

Bring: Stapled Headshot and Resume.

Prepare: 2 contrasting / 16 bar Sondheim songs – NOT from this show. Please bring sheet music clearly marked with your 16 bars.

Plan on arriving at least 15 minutes prior to your scheduled audition time slot.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION - CLICK HERE

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Begin the first week of January 2019

Performances:

January 24th – February 17th, 2019

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7pm

Sunday matinees at 2pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Mizel Arts and Culture Center

in the Pluss Theatre

350 S. Dahlia Street

Denver, CO 80246

Cherry Creek Theatre website