Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history—a wound they don’t want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it.

Other Desert Cities

Book by Jon Robin Baitz

Presented by Cherry Creek Theatre

Directed by Sheila Ivy Traister

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, October 1st, 2018 from 6:30 – 9:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Mizel Arts and Culture Center

350 S. Dahlia Street

Denver, CO 80246

CALLBACKS

Monday, October 8th, 2018 from 6:30 – 9:30pm

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

Both Equity SA contracts and Non-equity contracts will be offered.

An Equity Monitor will not be provided. The producer will run all aspects of this audition.

Equity contracts prohibit discrimination. Cherry Creek Theatre is committed to diversity and engages in a policy of equal employment opportunity designed to promote a positive model of inclusion. As such, Cherry Creek Theatre encourages performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to attend.

ROLES

Lyman Wyeth: (Late 50’s to late 60’s): Kind and gentle patriarch. A Hollywood B actor with some celebrity and charm who turned that into political influence. He is conservative but with a sense of humor about himself and a deep love for his family. “He is sturdy in the way of old Californians of a particular type.” (Baitz)

Polly Wyeth: (Late 50’s to late 60’s) Lyman’s wife. Graceful and acerbic matriarch. She has been active for decades in the Republican Party. She is deeply devoted to the preservation of her social standing, her family and the health of her husband. “Elegant and forthright and whip-smart.” (Baitz)

Brooke Wyeth: (Mid 30’s to 40’s) Lyman and Polly’s adult daughter. She is a professional writer who has been living in New York after a mental breakdown. Her tortured relationship with her family has centered on her opposing Liberal political views. “An attractive and dry woman.” (Baitz)

Trip Wyeth: (Late 20’s to mid 30’s) Brooke’s brother. Witty and self-effacing. He is a TV producer for reality TV – in a family obsessed with his intellectual, older sister’s mental health. He assumes the role of second banana with grace. “A bright, funny man.” (Baitz)

Silda Grauman: (late 50’s to early 70’s) Polly’s sister. Creative, fragile, and funny. A former B movie writer, and the Bohemian, polar opposite of her sister. She is fresh out of rehab and repays the support of the conservative Wyeths by joining Brooke in some liberal needling of her parents. “A mess. No makeup, hair disheveled. She wears a muumuu and carries a pill case marked with the days of the week.” (Baitz)



BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Stapled Headshot/Resume. Equity membership card, if you are a member.

Prepare: 1 minute monologue that reflects the character of the role you are interested in.

Please plan to arrive 15 minutes prior to your scheduled audition time.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION - CLICK HERE

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: begin March 10th, 2019

Performances:

March 28th – April 28th, 2019

(no shows the week of April 17th – 21st)

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm

Sunday matinees at 2pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Mizel Arts and Culture Center

in the Pluss Theatre

350 S. Dahlia Street

Denver, CO 80246

Cherry Creek Theatre website