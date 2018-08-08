Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsAug8Wed2018all-day On Your Feet! / Denver Center fo...On Your Feet! / Denver Center fo...Aug 8 all-dayFrom their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. On Your Feet![...]all-day WaistWatchers – the Musical / La...WaistWatchers – the Musical / La...Aug 8 all-dayWaistWatchers – The Musical! takes a light-hearted look at four women singing about assorted body issues from dieting, exercise and plastic surgery to sex after 40 and the relentless search for a positive self image[...]Aug9Thu2018all-day #BestYou / Pipedream Productions#BestYou / Pipedream ProductionsAug 9 all-dayThree Players. One Winner. A live show unlike anything you’ve ever seen. #BestYou is an interactive game show where three social media celebrities compete in order to become their best selves. The best part? The[...]Aug10Fri2018all-day Reunion ’69 / Creative Endeavor ...Reunion ’69 / Creative Endeavor ...Aug 10 all-dayReunion ’69 will welcome audiences into an immersive 360-degree environment, where they will enjoy improvisational comedy and beloved, iconic music of the era. After guests choose a fictitious identity, they grab a drink from the[...]Aug11Sat2018all-day Reunion ’85 / Creative Endeavor ...Reunion ’85 / Creative Endeavor ...Aug 11 all-dayReunion ’85 will welcome audiences into an immersive 360-degree environment, where they will enjoy improvisational comedy and beloved, iconic music of the era. After guests choose a fictitious identity, they grab a drink from the[...]