(deadline for submissions Aug. 24th) Youth Musical Theater Director / The Arts Hub in Lafayette

Posted by Becky Toma on 08 Aug 2018


The Arts Hub in Lafayette is seeking a Youth Musical Theater Director. Applicants should have musical theater performing experience and will have taught or worked with large groups of early elementary age students. A degree in the performing arts with a focus on either musical theater, voice or theater required. Teaching experience a plus.

REQUIREMENTS
Ideal candidates will be creative yet highly organized, will have good communication and interpersonal skills and will enjoy working with large groups of students. Must be able to work with a creative team and feel comfortable taking the lead on insuring the success of the whole production. Choreography experience a plus.

JOB DUTIES
Create rehearsal schedule for a musical with two casts of 25 students each. During rehearsals (Fridays from 4-6pm, additional time as necessary) director will teach acting fundamentals and blocking as well as teaching music and/or choreography (depending upon the skill set of the candidate). Director will be responsible for maintaining a blog with all pertinent rehearsal information for parents.

COMPENSATION
This is a temporary position – PAID

TO APPLY – deadline Friday, August 24th, 2018
Please submit resume and any supporting materials to katherine@artunder.org.
Applicants will be notified when application is received. No phone calls, please.

DATES OF JOB
September 7th – December 2nd, 2018

VENUE
The Arts Hub
420 Courtney Way
Lafayette, CO 80026
Phone: 303-229-1127

The Arts Hub website


