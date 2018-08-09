Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsAug9Thu2018all-day #BestYou / Pipedream Productions#BestYou / Pipedream ProductionsAug 9 all-dayThree Players. One Winner. A live show unlike anything you’ve ever seen. #BestYou is an interactive game show where three social media celebrities compete in order to become their best selves. The best part? The[...]Aug10Fri2018all-day Reunion ’69 / Creative Endeavor ...Reunion ’69 / Creative Endeavor ...Aug 10 all-dayReunion ’69 will welcome audiences into an immersive 360-degree environment, where they will enjoy improvisational comedy and beloved, iconic music of the era. After guests choose a fictitious identity, they grab a drink from the[...]Aug11Sat2018all-day Reunion ’85 / Creative Endeavor ...Reunion ’85 / Creative Endeavor ...Aug 11 all-dayReunion ’85 will welcome audiences into an immersive 360-degree environment, where they will enjoy improvisational comedy and beloved, iconic music of the era. After guests choose a fictitious identity, they grab a drink from the[...]all-day Team vs Team Improv Duel! / The ...Team vs Team Improv Duel! / The ...Aug 11 all-dayTeam vs Team Improv Comedy! Two teams of improvisers battle it out to determine who is funniest while performing improv comedy games in the style of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” A Family Friendly Show.[...]Aug16Thu2018all-day The Lion In Winter / Upstart Cro...The Lion In Winter / Upstart Cro...Aug 16 all-daySet during Christmas 1183 at Henry II of England’s castle in Chinon, Anjou, Angevin Empire, The Lion in Winter opens with the arrival of Henry’s wife Eleanor of Aquitaine, whom he has had imprisoned since[...]