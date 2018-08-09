Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(August 20th and 21st) The Tap / Millibo Art Theatre in Colorado Springs

Posted by Becky Toma on 09 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


This modern drama is set in a rundown bar on Chicago’s north side on Christmas Eve and is an exploration of the community that is held together by this local “watering hole.”

The Tap
by Steve Emily
Presented by Millibo Art Theatre

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, August 20th and Tuesday, August 21st, 2018 from 6:30 – 8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Millibo Art Theatre
1626 S. Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80905

ROLES
Charlie – Male, 60–70 – Cabdriver
Sal – Female, 50-70 – A drunk
Rose – Female 20-30 – A woman of the neighborhood

COMPENSATION
These are PAID roles

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Current Headshot and Resume
Prepare: Auditions will be a group reading from the script. No preparations required.

PERFORMANCES
Performances: November 8th – 25th, 2018
Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sunday matinees at 2pm

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
719-465-6321

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Millibo Art Theatre
1626 S. Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Millibo Art Theatre website


