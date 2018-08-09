This modern drama is set in a rundown bar on Chicago’s north side on Christmas Eve and is an exploration of the community that is held together by this local “watering hole.”

The Tap

by Steve Emily

Presented by Millibo Art Theatre

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, August 20th and Tuesday, August 21st, 2018 from 6:30 – 8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Millibo Art Theatre

1626 S. Tejon Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

ROLES

Charlie – Male, 60–70 – Cabdriver

Sal – Female, 50-70 – A drunk

Rose – Female 20-30 – A woman of the neighborhood

COMPENSATION

These are PAID roles

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Current Headshot and Resume

Prepare: Auditions will be a group reading from the script. No preparations required.

PERFORMANCES

Performances: November 8th – 25th, 2018

Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sunday matinees at 2pm

QUESTIONS?

719-465-6321

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Millibo Art Theatre

1626 S. Tejon Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Millibo Art Theatre website