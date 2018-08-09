Mirror Image Arts’ Teaching Artists are placed in programs across the Denver Metro Area, to use theatre as a tool to spark dialogue around factors affecting social emotional well-being with youth people.

Needed: Male Teaching Artists.

Artists with professional experience in acting, improvisation, Theatre of the Oppressed, creative drama or devising; and who have an interest in working with young people ages 8-21 are strongly encouraged to apply.

Required Qualifications:

Professional skills, training and experience in one or more theatrical disciplines and ability to portray young people with authenticity.

Experience or interest in teaching diverse populations.

Passion or interest in working with young people (ages 8-21).

ABOUT THE JOB

Available for assignments in the 2018-2019 school year (September-May).

A commitment to mandatory training sessions (see dates below).

Flexibility to work at least 4, 2 hour blocks between the hours of 7:30am – 8:30pm Monday-Friday.

Interest in working with an organization with a continuous improvement mindset.

Ability to answer email in a timely manner and manage personal calendar.

TO APPLY

Applications for the 2018–19 academic year should be submitted by Monday August 13th, 2018. Applicants chosen for consideration will be asked to interview, prepare a 1 minute monologue and be ready to read sides from our script.

Applicants must be available for all of the following dates:

On-boarding meeting/rehearsal: Wednesday, August 15th, 1:00-4:00pm AND Thursday, August 16th, 1-4:00pm

Fall Teaching Artist Intensive: August 23, 24, 27, 28, 6:30-10:00pm

Winter Teaching Artist Intensive: January 10, 11, 14, 15, 6:30-10:00pm

To apply for a contract teaching artist position, ​please fill out our online application.

Applicants should note that the scheduling of work is flexible, and is based on program need. Contractor is responsible for providing or accessing reliable transportation to programs.

Mirror Image Arts is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Contract position.

Email: Meghann Henry, m.henry@mirrorimagearts.org with questions