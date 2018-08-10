This is a live adaptation of the film, The Poloar Express, that includes working on an actual train trip to “The North Pole.” Actors must be able to improvise and perform scripted scenes. Multiple actors will be cast for each role to accommodate your schedule.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, August 26th, 2018 from 4-9pm

Monday, August 27th from 6-9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Colorado Railroad Museum

17155 W. 44th Avenue

Golden, CO 80403

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

ROLES

CONDUCTOR: Strong, healthy, male or female in the 25-55 range

CHEF: Male or female actor of nearly any age, but must be able to sing and dance a bit.

SANTA: Experience playing Santa is preferred.

MRS. C.: Female actor range 35 and up

HOBO: Again, a male of nearly any age

HERO BOY: Male 10 to 15 years old

KNOW-IT-ALL BOY: Male 10 to 15 years old

HERO GIRL: Female 10 to 16 years old. Singing ability a must.

BILLY: Male 10 to 15 years old. Singing ability a must.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot, Resume and Calendar (to look at scheduling conflicts)

Prepare: 1 Monologue that connects to the characters. It may be serious or comic, but should illustrate actor’s ability to perform in this production.

Also – Any role except Conductor/Hobo will be asked to sing.

Prepare at least 16 bars of a song that you can perform a cappella or plan to provide your own music.

Be prepared to read from the script.

PERFORMANCES

November 8th – December 23rd, 2018

Multiple shows on multiple nights, however since multiple actors will be cast for each role, we can work around your conflicts.

TO APPLY – SET UP AUDITION

Email: rkramer@jeffco.k12.co.us

OR Call Robert Kramer at 720-628-2524

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Venue phone: 720-628-2524

Colorado Railroad Museum website