(August 26th & 27th) – The Polar Express / Warner Brothers, Rail Events and The Colorado Railroad Museum

Posted on 10 Aug 2018


This is a live adaptation of the film, The Poloar Express, that includes working on an actual train trip to “The North Pole.” Actors must be able to improvise and perform scripted scenes. Multiple actors will be cast for each role to accommodate your schedule.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, August 26th, 2018 from 4-9pm
Monday, August 27th from 6-9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Colorado Railroad Museum
17155 W. 44th Avenue
Golden, CO 80403

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID

ROLES
CONDUCTOR: Strong, healthy, male or female in the 25-55 range
CHEF: Male or female actor of nearly any age, but must be able to sing and dance a bit.
SANTA: Experience playing Santa is preferred.
MRS. C.: Female actor range 35 and up
HOBO: Again, a male of nearly any age
HERO BOY: Male 10 to 15 years old
KNOW-IT-ALL BOY: Male 10 to 15 years old
HERO GIRL:  Female 10 to 16 years old. Singing ability a must.
BILLY: Male 10 to 15 years old. Singing ability a must.

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot, Resume and Calendar (to look at scheduling conflicts)
Prepare: 1 Monologue that connects to the characters. It may be serious or comic, but should illustrate actor’s ability to perform in this production.
Also – Any role except Conductor/Hobo will be asked to sing.
Prepare at least 16 bars of a song that you can perform a cappella or plan to provide your own music.
Be prepared to read from the script.

PERFORMANCES
November 8th – December 23rd, 2018
Multiple shows on multiple nights, however since multiple actors will be cast for each role, we can work around your conflicts.

TO APPLY – SET UP AUDITION
Email: rkramer@jeffco.k12.co.us
OR Call Robert Kramer at 720-628-2524

PERFORMANCE VENUE
Colorado Railroad Museum
17155 W. 44th Avenue
Golden, CO 80403
Venue phone: 720-628-2524

Colorado Railroad Museum website


