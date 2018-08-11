Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsAug11Sat2018all-day Reunion ’85 / Creative Endeavor ...Reunion ’85 / Creative Endeavor ...Aug 11 all-dayReunion ’85 will welcome audiences into an immersive 360-degree environment, where they will enjoy improvisational comedy and beloved, iconic music of the era. After guests choose a fictitious identity, they grab a drink from the[...]all-day Team vs Team Improv Duel! / The ...Team vs Team Improv Duel! / The ...Aug 11 all-dayTeam vs Team Improv Comedy! Two teams of improvisers battle it out to determine who is funniest while performing improv comedy games in the style of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” A Family Friendly Show.[...]Aug16Thu2018all-day The Lion In Winter / Upstart Cro...The Lion In Winter / Upstart Cro...Aug 16 all-daySet during Christmas 1183 at Henry II of England’s castle in Chinon, Anjou, Angevin Empire, The Lion in Winter opens with the arrival of Henry’s wife Eleanor of Aquitaine, whom he has had imprisoned since[...]Aug17Fri2018all-day Guadalupe in the Guest Room / Cr...Guadalupe in the Guest Room / Cr...Aug 17 all-dayGuadalupe has lost a daughter, Steve has lost a wife, and neither of them can find enough common ground to talk about it. Coupled with the fact that neither of them can speak the other’s[...]all-day Heisenberg / Drala ProductionsHeisenberg / Drala ProductionsAug 17 all-dayAmidst the bustle of a crowded London train station, Georgie spots Alex, a much older man, and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts these two strangers into a fascinating and life-changing[...]