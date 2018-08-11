The Technical Director at The Studio School will be responsible for Technical Direction of four full-scale Musical Theatre productions and three Dance Theatre productions per year. In addition, they will produce a Choir and Drumming show as well as a dance residency with a professional dance company. This is a total of four large shows and five small shows per season. All of the shows will be within the scope of a given school-year (August – May). Most of the shows will be housed in the small (250 seat) auditorium on site, while 1 of the large Musical Theatre productions and the Choir/Drumming show will be performed off-site at a larger (500-600 seat) high school auditorium.

REQUIREMENTS

Necessary Skills: • Lighting & Set Design • Managing the Construction of Sets • Recruiting and managing parent and community volunteers • Teaching a Stage Craft course for late elementary students (grade 4-5) • Training stage manager(s) • Organizing and leading a team of students and volunteers as the stage crew • Collaborating with the Production Team of Directors, Producers and Designers • Attending Production Meetings • Regular communication with the Production Team • Building and Maintaining the Assets of our Theater – Lights, Sets, Props, Tools, etc. • Running Lights at all of shows

DUTIES

There are two major strands of work for the Technical Director. First, they need an educator to run a Stage Craft class for highly-motivated 4th & 5th grade students (9-11 years old). The Stage Craft class is held two days per week during the school day. The second strand of work that the TD manages is the technical management of the shows, which usually takes place between the hours of 4:30 pm – 9:30 pm on the weekdays and 10:00 am – 6:00 pm on the weekends. The schedule will vary, depending on the production season. The work schedule is flexible, keeping in mind that parent volunteers are normally available outside of typical business hours (evenings and weekends).

MORE INFORMATION

Overall, this position is perfect for someone with a deep interest and passion for educational theatre. They are seeking a motivated leader who is ready and willing to hit the ground running with a fully functional and self-sustaining Performing Arts program. What is The Studio School? The Studio School will be starting its 11th year as one of the premier Arts-Magnet schools in Colorado. They serve children ages Kindergarten through 5th grade (5 – 11 years old). The students study all of the core-subjects through the arts, utilizing cutting edge pedagogy in arts-integration. They also have one of the strongest Performing Arts programs for young children in Colorado. Kids at The Studio School learn how to become triple-threats (singer, dancer, actors) while building their self-esteem and reaching heights of artistic excellence that are seldom found in the public schools.

WEBSITE

The Studio School

COMPENSATION

Permanent Job with Adams 12 Five Star Schools

PAID

TO APPLY (deadline 8-31-18)

Submit cover letter and resume to: Jonathan Davis – jonathan.u.davis@adams12.org

Phone: 720-404-2466

ADDRESS OF THE STUDIO SCHOOL

10604 Grant Drive

Northglenn, CO 80233