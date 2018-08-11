Students in grades 7-12 will rehearse and perform the musical “13” in the Arts Hub Theater, complete with live band, sets, costumes and lights.

The story of “13”: Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain… or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!?

WHEN IS CLASS

Tuesdays – Thursdays from either 4:15-5:45pm or 5-6:30pm depending on cast members schedules

FEE FOR CLASS

$425

CLASS SESSION

August 28th, 2018 – November 18th, 2018

ORGANIZATION

The Arts Hub

420 Courtney Way

Lafayette, CO 80026

Phone: 303-229-1127

The Arts Hub website

