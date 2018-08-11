Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Youth Class (7th – 12th grade) – Production of “13” / The Arts Hub in Lafayette

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


Students in grades 7-12 will rehearse and perform the musical “13” in the Arts Hub Theater, complete with live band, sets, costumes and lights.
The story of “13”: Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain… or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!?

WHEN IS CLASS
Tuesdays – Thursdays from either 4:15-5:45pm or 5-6:30pm depending on cast members schedules

FEE FOR CLASS
$425

CLASS SESSION
August 28th, 2018 – November 18th, 2018

ORGANIZATION
The Arts Hub
420 Courtney Way
Lafayette, CO 80026
Phone: 303-229-1127
The Arts Hub website

TO SIGN UP FOR CLASSClick Here


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado